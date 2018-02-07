Voting Open for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; DEAR EVAN HANSEN Leads Best New Cast AlbumÂ 

Voting is open for the 2018 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from the 2017 calendar year.

In addition to our pre-determined categories, readers have submitted nominations for Favorite All Time Cast Recording, Favorite All Time Live Album, and Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP.

Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording are Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Groundhog Day The Musical, A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC), Amelie - A New Musical, War Paint, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (OBCR), Anastasia, In Transit, Bandstand, and The Band's Visit (Original Broadway Cast Recording).

Nominated for Best Revival Cast Recording are Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording), Holiday Inn, and Sunday in the Park With George - 2017 Revival Cast.

Check out the nominees and current standings below, then vote for your favorites! Voting is open through February 28th.

Here are the current standings for:

Best Design of a Broadway Cast Recording

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC) 22%

Dear Evan Hansen 18%

Anastasia 13%

Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album

Dear Evan Hansen 31%

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC) 18%

Come From Away 14%

Best New Broadway Revival Cast Album

Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording) 56%

Sunday in the Park With George - 2017 Revival Cast 35%

Holiday Inn 9%

Best New Compilation Album

2017 Tony Awards Season Album 29%

Carols For A Cure 22%

Leading Ladies: Songs From the Stage 20%

Best New Concept Cast or Studio Cast Recording

The Greatest Showman 49%

The SpongeBob Musical 15%

Beauty And The Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12%

Best New Live Album

Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway 60%

Orfeh & Andy Karl: Legally Bound Live at Feinstein's/54 Below 40%

Best New off-Broadway Album

Spamilton: An American Parody 38%

Lightning Thief - Percy Jackson Musical 29%

Hadestown: The Myth. The Musical. 22%

Best New Solo EP or CD Single Recording

Mandy Gonzalez - Fearless 46%

Lea Michele: Places 43%

Melissa Errico - "Hurry Home" (Single) 11%

Best New Solo Recording

Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway 25%

Mandy Gonzalez - Fearless 23%

Lea Michele: Places 21%

Best New UK Musical Cast Album

Dreamgirls (Original London Cast Recording) 61%

42nd Street: 2017 London Cast 22%

Bat Out of Hell the Musical 11%

Favorite All Time Cast Recording

Hamilton OBCR 25%

Wicked OBCR 17%

Les Miserables OLCR 17%

Favorite All Time Live Album

Les Miserables 25th Anniversary 42%

The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary 28%

Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal 54 Below 9%

Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP

The Broadway Album - Barbra Streisand 26%

Idina - Idina Menzel 21%

Sondheim, Etc... - Bernadette Peters 15%

