Vote For the 2017 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

Voting is open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and after the nomination period ended, BroadwayWorld's local editors proofed the list for eligibility and errors. Voting runs through December 31.

We have a record number of votes in already, but if you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends.

Here are the current standings for Cabaret:

Best Debut Show (Male or Female)

Lane Bradbury - Let Me Entertain You, Again - Don't Tell Mama 19%

Caitlin Fahey - Party of One - Don't Tell Mama 19%

David Baida - Unexpected Surprise - Metropolitan Room 16%

Best Director

Jeff Harnar 21%

Lina Koutrakos 19%

Lennie Watts 17%

Best Duo Show

Marin Mazzie/Jason Danieley - Broadway & Beyond - Feinstein's/54 Below 26%

Herb Alpert/Lani Hall Cafe Carlyle 17%

Jim Caruso/Billy Stritch Bemelmans Bar 16%

Best Jazz Vocalist

Ann Hampton Callaway 40%

Eric Comstock 17%

John Pizzarelli 14%

Best Musical Comedy or Alt Cabaret Show

Justin Vivian Bond - Justin Vivian Bond Shows Up - Joe's Pub 25%

Shawn Moninger - Because I Can 2 - Second Addiction - Metropolitan Room 25%

Lena Moy-Borgen - LenaLenaLena: The Awards Show - Don't Tell Mama 20%

Best Musical Director

Alex Rybeck 20%

Tracy Stark 17%

Tedd Firth 16%

Best Show

Carole J. Bufford - You Don't Own Me: The Fearless Females of the 1960s - Feinstein's/54 Below 36%

Lisa Yaeger - Jersey Girl - Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama 16%

Ira Lee Collings - Life Is a Song, So Why Not Sing It? - Don't Tell Mama 14%

Best Show, Celebrity Female

Betty Buckley - Story Songs #2 - Joe's Pub 24%

Chita Rivera Cafe Carlyle 22%

Liz Callaway - The Beat Goes On - Feinstein's/54 Below 14%

Best Show, Celebrity Male

Brian Stokes Mitchell Feinstein's/54 Below 23%

Charles Busch - My Kinda 60s - Feinstein's/54 Below 19%

John Lloyd Young - Here For You - Cafe Carlyle 14%

Best Tribute Show

Ann Hampton Callaway - The Ella Century - Birdland 50%

Natalie Douglas - Tributes - Birdland 17%

Tammy Faye - Just A Kiss Away: Tammy Faye Sings the Jagger/Richards Songbook - Pangea 14%

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series

Don't Tell Mama - Mama's Next Big Act - Don't Tell Mama 18%

Feinstein's/54 Below - Sondheim Unplugged - Feinstein's/54 Below 17%

Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below 16%

Best Vocalist, Female

Natalie Douglas 15%

Lisa Viggiano 14%

Celia Berk 13%

Best Vocalist, Male

T. Oliver Reid 14%

Jeff Harnar 14%

Joshua Lance Dixon 13%

Special Event (Multiple)

Glenn Close/The Cast of Sunset Boulevard - Vintage Hollywood - Birdland 33%

Billy Stritch/Aisha deHaas/Capathia Jenkins - Haven't We Met? - Birdland 13%

Celia Berk/Sally Darling/Meg Flather/Josephine Sanges/Lisa Viggiano - Together: 2017 Cabaret Award-Nominated Vocalists - Don't Tell Mama 13%

Special Event (Solo)

Randy Rainbow - Election Eve Party - Birdland 64%

Melissa Manchester - The Fellas (CD Release) - Birdland 14%

Molly Pope - Molly Pope In A Star Is Born - Feinstein's/54 Below 7%

