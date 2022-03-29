Voices Of Ascension Presents Bach's Mass In B Minor in April

The Grammy-nominated professional ensemble Voices of Ascension, conducted by Artistic Director Dennis Keene, will present Bach's Mass in B minor on April 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Church of the Ascension on West Tenth Street and Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village.

This concert was originally scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universally recognized as the pinnacle of Western Baroque art music, scholars believe the Mass in B minor was born out of Bach's desire to preserve previously written choral music not associated with church cantatas for future generations.

"I consider the Mass in B minor to be the 'Mt. Everest' of choral music; the culminating work of Bach's musical and theological life," said Maestro Keene. "It's a whole lifetime of music arranged into one towering magnum opus."

Last month Voices performed its first live concert of the new year, Durufle's Requiem.

"It was so heartening to see concert goers again in the hall after our brief pause due to the Omicron outbreak," stated Executive Director Liz Norman. "I am equally excited for them to hear this extraordinary interpretation of Bach conducted by Maestro Keene, which I think will be a real testament to the artistry and resolve we've shown during the pandemic."

The Mass in B minor will feature soloists soprano Emily Donato, making her debut with Voices, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Lawrence Jones, and bass-baritone Enrico Lagasca. This concert will include an intermission.

Single tickets for this concert are available at $10, $40 and $85. Details can be found at www.VoicesofAscension.org.