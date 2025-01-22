Voice Teacher Gabriel Weiner To Give Talkback & Signing At The Drama Book Shop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drama Book Shop in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications will present "How To Sing Without Thinking" with Gabriel Weiner, a talkback, signing, and live podcast recording, Thursday, February 6 at 7:30-8:30 PM EST.

About the Event

In his new book, How To Sing Without Thinking, Gabriel Weiner offers insights, observations, and reminders that are easy to self-verify. It is not a textbook on how to sing, but information that encourages you to open yourself up to inspiration, support, and validation of realities that deep down you know are true.

Weiner posits that singing is not an extension of speaking but that speaking is a reduction of singing. If you can cry, laugh and speak, you can sing. This is because singing is simply musically combining our primal and reflexive ability to cry and laugh with our learned ability to communicate through words. Since this is a book of truisms, the principles can be applied to any creative skill, not just singing.

The event will feature a talkback with Weiner, followed by a signing of his book and a live podcast recording.

Visit his website: https://www.contemporaryvoicelessons.com

About Gabriel Weiner

Gabriel Weiner is a renowned voice teacher based in New York City. His teaching focuses on fostering trust, dedication, and self-discovery. His experiences as a singer and actor led him to seek a deeper connection with his personal voice, compelling him to share his process and insights by becoming a full-time teacher and singer. Gabriel refines and cultivates his students' unique talents, signature style, and one-of-a-kind voice. In his first book, An Enlightened Lunatic in Verse and Prose, he offered profound insights into the essence of the human condition. How To Sing Without Thinking integrates his understanding of human behavior, conditioning, and mastery in the art of singing.

To read his daily quotes for singers, follow him on Instagram @gabrielweiner.voice.

The purchase of "How To Sing Without Thinking" ($24.99) is required for entry. The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.