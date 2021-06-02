Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, June 2- Victoria Clark, Sara Bareilles, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (June 2) in live streaming: Girls5Eva on Stars in the House, Victoria Clark visits Backstage Live, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

CLEAN - By Christine Quintana, directed by Lisa Portes, with translations by Paula Zelaya Cervantes, dramaturg: Anna Jennings. Two women from different worlds meet in the fake paradise of a Mexican resort: Adriana, who works at the hotel, and Sarah, who's there for her sister's wedding. Torrential rain, a father's death and the mistakes of a night bring them together ... but whatever they have in common, many cultural borders separate them. click here

1:00 PM

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Open Housea?? - This program is presented by students from the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and Collaborative Piano department. click here

2:15 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Victoria Clark! click here

5:00 PM

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Vocal Arts and Historical Performance - Juilliard presents a one-hour program of selections from Handel's Teseo in this outdoor performance. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest! Celebrates 1 Year of Streaming! - Happy Birthday to us! We're celebrating one year of Be Our Guest this week! Join us for a fun celebration and look back on some great memories from the past year. Tune in on 6/02 at 6:00pm EST for a great time and lots of laughs! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

Passing It On - Rosie's Theater Kids is proud to present Passing It On, an evening of performances celebrating mentorship. 2021's show will be a testament to the resilience of our global community as it forges ahead to ensure a bright future for young people, nurtured by the generous talents of professional artists and teachers across disciplines. Special appearances will be made by Tony Award winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga and singer Jerusha Cavazos. click here

Right Now! - Created by playwright/deviser Max Mondi and director/deviser Emerie Snyder, RIGHT NOW! appears across The Tank's digital programming in 2021. The show's segments embrace and play with new digital platforms-poking holes in them, stretching the fabric of their limitations, and exploring the surreal nature of our lives during this time of terrifying change and uncertainty. Each segment debuts as a prelude to one of the Tank's currently running shows. Then, once a month, these RIGHT NOW! segments turn into a full-length live show, featuring additional sketches, and a wide array of theatre artists-comedians, musicians, dancers, designers, and more. Primary collaborators include: Adrian D. Cameron, media designer & technical director; Daisy Long, lighting consultant; Mx. Brian Lowdermilk, composer; and Celia Krefter, stage manager. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Carmen Starring Aleksandra Kurzak, Clémentine Margaine, Roberto Alagna, and Alexander Vinogradov, conducted by Louis Langrée. Production by Sir Richard Eyre. From February 2, 2019. click here

Restart Stages Summer Evenings Outdoors: Beethoven and Saint-Saëns - Join Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for a series of six hour-long LIVE performances from Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Girls5eva with Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. click here