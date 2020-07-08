Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, July 8- with Bernadette Peters, Raul Esparza & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 8, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

Tartuffe - Due to popular demand, Molière in the Park has extended the run of its critically acclaimed live stream recording of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's TARTUFFE through July 12, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien. Starring Raúl Esparza, Samira Wiley. click here

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 41: Hungarian Origins. Today's radio program draws inspiration from the deep musical roots of Hungary, with works by Ligeti, Bartók, and Dohnányi. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - BEYOND YOUR BACKYARD Song/Story Time with Lisa Helmi Johanson click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'The Lion King' Workshop (Part 2/2) | Lawrence Alexander - This is a high energy celebration! Simba's going back to challenge Scar!! Come and dance to He Lives In You (Reprise) with a Broadway Cast Member! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

DIGITAL PRODUCTION WORKSHOP: A CASE STUDY OF TISCH DRAMA'S 'THE CLOUDS' - Please join us for a comprehensive look at the making of Tisch Drama's New Studio On Broadway Physical Acting Ensemble's production The Clouds by Aristophanes. This free two-day comprehensive workshop is open to the public and will be broken down into a series of sessions exploring the creative and technical aspects of producing the fully remote production. The workshop will cover: click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Learn with Carnegie Hall - Join New York City-based artists as they introduce children (ages 4-8) to music from around the world. Magda shares the songs and dances of Greek folk music, Yacouba introduces traditional Malian music and instruments, and Falu explores Indian classical music in this recent Musical Explorers concert for families presented by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute. click here

Your Old Vic: Mood Music - Behind its seductive and glamorous veneer, the music industry has a dark side. Whether it's bitter legal battles fought by the likes of George Michael, Kesha and Tulisa, or the lost lives of Amy Winehouse and Chris Cornell, the price of fame and success can be brutal. 'The music industry isn't about healing heartbreak and vulnerability. It's about selling it.' click here

English National Ballet- Cinderella in-the-round - This inventive production fills the grand space of the Royal Albert Hall to tell one of the world's favourite fairy tales. Magnificent sets and costumes, surprising theatrical tricks and lively choreography delight, move and astound, all to the melodious tunes of Prokofiev, performed by English National Ballet Philharmonic. click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

TentTalks: The River & Art in the Hudson Valley - The theme for our 2020 Community Bake-Off playwriting series is "Mahicantuck, The River that Flows Both Ways." The name highlights the fact that the Hudson River is more than a river, it is a tidal estuary, an arm of the sea where the salty seawater meets fresh water running off the land. The river is the defining natural feature of our region, and has long been a powerful inspiration to the people who live here. Join HVSF's Sean McNall for a talk with Hadrien Coumans, The Lenape Center, and Paul Gallay, Riverkeeper, on their organizations' passion for the river and how artists have drawn creative and spiritual inspiration from this geological phenomenon. click here

Premiere Stages presents Unveiled by Rohina Malik - Rohina Malik hosts a screening of her critically-acclaimed solo show Unveiled. In this incredibly topical one-woman show, Rohina plays five Muslim women navigating complex social issues in a post 9/11 world. Following the event, Rohina will answer audience questions in a live Zoom webinar. All tickets are $10 but access to this special virtual presentation is limited to 100 patrons per performance. click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

#LAOAtHome - Learn at Home (Grown Up Edition): Il Triviatore with Nicholas Brownlee click here

The Show Must Go Online- Henry IV, Part 2 - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids. Mark Mulcahy performs an uplifting solo set featuring guitar and vocals. click here

5:00 PM

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Aneesh Sheth! - We're excited to welcome Aneesh Sheth (TV's Jessica Jones, Southern Comfort) to Be Our Guest this week! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, we offer unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Follow us! Live & In Color IG: theatreincolor click here

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - ado (a remix of my name): a biomyth performance art piece combines text, movement, sound, and visual installation and explores the pains and pleasures of a blktranswomxnartist. this performance video is an excerpt of the piece. the piece will eventually take the form of a performance installation/ritual. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - Jen and Andy are two love hungry bi-sexual's in New York City about to fall in love. HI BI is a poetic play with an 80's soul written like a love letter. https://www.hibiplay.com/ Please make reservations using the ticket link on the right side of this page. The artists receive half of your donations and we appreciate your generosity! click here

Premiere Stages presents Unveiled by Rohina Malik - Rohina Malik hosts a screening of her critically-acclaimed solo show Unveiled. In this incredibly topical one-woman show, Rohina plays five Muslim women navigating complex social issues in a post 9/11 world. Following the event, Rohina will answer audience questions in a live Zoom webinar. All tickets are $10 but access to this special virtual presentation is limited to 100 patrons per performance. click here

El Viaje (2019) - Liang evokes emotion through moving sound and lush movement to exemplify how many individuals feel when one leaves one's homeland or country of birth to seek a new life, including moments of remembering, sharing, and letting go. He particularly focuses on the Chinese mass emigration from the nineteenth century to 1949 and the Chinese-Cuban diaspora to explore identity and the ghosts of a former life. click here

TheatreWorks USA: Telling Our Stories & Talking About Race - TheaterWorksUSA will host a free virtual community event for the entire family entitled Telling Our Stories and Talking About Race. The evening will include the reading of two (2) short plays from the five play series "Free Play: Open Source Scripts Toward an Antiracist Tomorrow" by award-winning playwright Idris Goodwin. This self-published series was created "for multi-generational audiences to spark conversation about race in America." The plays that will be read --The Water Gun Song and Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth feature-- are intended to be performed by and for young people and their families. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Babbling by the Brook. Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

7:30 PM

The Line - The Public Theater presents the world premiere of THE LINE, written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen and directed by Blank. The live-streamed play, bringing first-person stories of New York City's first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic to the digital stage, was commissioned by The Public Theater and written specifically for the digital sphere. The company of THE LINE features Santino Fontana (David), Arjun Gupta (Vikram), John Ortiz (Oscar), Alison Pill (Jennifer), Nicholas Pinnock (Dwight), Jamey Sheridan (Ed), and Lorraine Toussaint (Sharon). THE LINE features original music composition by Aimee Mann, and Janelle Caso will serve as production stage manager. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Così fan tutte Starring Susanna Phillips, Isabel Leonard, Danielle de Niese, Matthew Polenzani, Rodion Pogossov, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by James Levine. From April 26, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Bernadette Peters and Tom Viola click here

Molly "Equality" Dykeman - Molly "Equality" Dykeman is a lovable, unapologetic, barely lucid train wreck who spends her days as a security guard at PS 339 in the Bronx and her nights seducing women across the 5 boroughs. The lady loving, nacho eating, toilet paper hoarder has spent the last 3 months writing her best poems ever. Now she is itching to share her quarantine-time observations with you. Come hang out with everyone's favorite mullet-wearing Percocet-popper -- that's assuming she pays her wifi bill. everyone's favorite . Come find out why StageBuzz called her "an absolute riot" and Provincetown Magazine labeled her a comedy "genius." Even Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan called her "brilliant." click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Breaking into Broadway: Mental Health in the Industry - Over 18's - If you're looking for a safe space to discuss mental health within the performing arts, this mental health seminar with Industry Minds is the place for you! This session will focus on low self esteem: exploring the reasons behind it, discussing ways to improve it and changing the inner dialogue. This seminar is catered towards people over 18. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Ballet | Ashley Andrews - Have you ever tried Ballet? Why not give it a go? Come and join Ashley for an introduction to the world of Ballet. This particular class offers a Ballet Barre for beginners. You will learn all the exercises performed at the barre while focusing on technique and quality of movement. It's a great way to exercise, have fun and learn a new skill. click here

9:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - BEYOND YOUR BACKYARD Dance Party (in Korean) with Joomin Hwang click here

