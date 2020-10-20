Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, October 20- with John Logan, James Monroe Iglehart, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the scoop!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 20, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Madmen & Prisoners: Two Tales by Poe - This 27-minute streaming video contains two excerpts from First Folio Theatre's 2018 production of The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe: "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "The Pit and the Pendulum" which were recorded live during a 2018 performance. Nominated for a Jeff Award for "Best Adaptation" when it premiered in 2008, First Folio's production of The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe has become a perennial audience favorite. First Folio is proud to offer these two excerpts for at-home entertainment during this time of pandemic. The show will stream on the Vimeo video service Oct. 20 - Nov. 1. When you reserve a ticket, you will receive an email with a link and password to access the video during these dates. Tickets are available on a Pay-What-You-Can basis.* A ticket to ANY of the 12 listed performances will allow the ticket holder to view the video online ANY TIME during the 13-day period. You may also call the Box Office at 630-986-8067 for information about streaming the performance and reserving tickets. *Any amount paid will be considered a donation to First Folio Theatre. First Folio Theatre is a 501(c)3 Not for Profit organization and your donation is tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. click here

1:00 PM

Laura Heywood Checks In with James Monroe Iglehart - #LauraHeywoodChecksIn has no set schedule, no specific agenda, and no pressure on Laura's friends & guests to prepare. More than an interview, it's a #checkin to see how everyone is holding up in this weird time, and a chance for them to share how they are passing the time. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Fast & Furious Afternoon Action Hours - CyberTank Variety Show is now CyberTank Fast & Furious Afternoon Action Hours inviting their community of artists to draw inspiration from panelists dedicated to direct political action. click here

4:30 PM

Developing Arts-Based Digital Content - Learn from the team that created Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom. Take a master class-style deep dive into selected participant projects as the team brainstorms and troubleshoots... click here

5:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Sing Out Loud: Jamie Chamberlain and Nathan Granner celebrate the furry and feathered friends that we all love. click here

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

5:30 PM

Atlantic Acting School- #TechniqueTuesdays - With the tools of the Atlantic Technique under their belts, actors can arrive at interpretations of a given text that are both personally meaningful and squarely rooted in the playwright's intentions. Sam Gonzalez and Karen Kohlhaas will bring it home by showing you how to consistently implement the technique in your acting choices, and will answer any closing questions you have. click here

6:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Gabrielle Stravelli - Gabrielle Stravelli will debut a new set of jazz and American popular music for the new Radio Free Birdland online concert series. The three-time Bistro Award winner will be joined by pianist Michael Kanan and bassist Pat O'Leary for a show that mines the vast American Songbook for wonderful, rarely heard tunes by beloved composers. They'll also swing their way through some well-loved songs by the likes of the Gershwins and Harold Arlen. Gabrielle and Michael Kanan are long-time collaborators and released an acclaimed recording, "Stairway to the Stars." Over the past ten years, the trio has developed a musical connection that reflects their shared love of rhythmic swing and true joy in making music together. click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Guests: baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz: New Amsterdam, SpongeBob LIVE on Nickelodeon; Transformers: Cyberverse, My Very Own British Invasion) , Nehemiah Luckett and Friends (A Burning Church, The Stop Shopping Choir), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants) click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - How Republics Fall Apart - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Lehár's The Merry Widow Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Alek Shrader, and Thomas Allen, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. From January 17, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

21st Century Voices - 21st Century Voices features selections from seven ballets made on NYCB by Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky, & Christopher Wheeldon. Stream on Facebook, YouTube, & nycballet.com. click here

Stars in the House - Artists in Residence with Victoria Huston-Elm & Eli Zoller, Pete Mills, Jonathan Tunick, Carmel Dean, Christian Noll, Stephen Flaherty, Will Reynolds, Eric Price, Andrew Gerle, Laura Osnes, Alan Menken and David Zippel. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with John Logan. click here

Broadway's Best Shows- Kenneth Lonergan's THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Spotlight on Plays continues, starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, Grace Van Patten. Directed by Lila Neugebauer. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

Lessons In Survival- "Something is Beginning to Crack" - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! is a half-hour, "social-distance" version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! which will introduce the sonnets and then delve into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage. For many San Diegans, their ability to understand and appreciate the wonders of William Shakespeare (our premiere resident playwright) has increased exponentially since they joined us for Thinking Shakespeare Live! In this lively program, Edelstein, called by NPR "one of the country's leading Shakespeareans," provides audiences a unique opportunity to learn the methods he imparts to professional actors in the rehearsal room. This entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the creative process offers a primer on the tools used to hear and understand Shakespeare. With humor and insight, it brings audiences into the intoxicating world of the Bard and shows how his masterful poetry can come to life for everyone. This special program, based on Edelstein's book Thinking Shakespeare: A How-To Guide for Student Actors, Directors, and Anyone Else Who Wants to Feel More Comfortable with the Bard, has been performed by Edelstein across the country, including at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington DC. click here

