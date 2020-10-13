Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, October 13- with Tiler Peck, AIN'T TOO PROUD, and More!

Find out what's streaming today!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 13, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

Herb Alpert Is... - Herb Alpert, legendary musician, artist and philanthropist has sold more than 72 million albums - 29 of them gold or platinum - outsold The Beatles in 1966 and co-founded A&M Records, the most successful independent record company in history. Herb Alpert Is..., directed by John Scheinfeld, looks at Herb's extraordinary life with rare footage and interviews with colleagues like Sting and Questlove. Watch the new documentary HERB ALPERT IS... today in a nationwide Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release and support your local independent theater or stream from your favorite video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes (Apple TV) and Amazon. click here

1:00 PM

Under the Greenwood Tree - UNDER THE GREENWOOD TREE, a new documentary from The Public Theater created with Art Docs and premiering this fall on ALL ARTS, focuses on The Public Theater's 2017 Public Works musical production of As You Like It, which was performed by 200 New Yorkers of all ages and boroughs, and was named one of the Top Ten shows of 2017 by The New York Times. Co-adapted by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, original choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Laurie Woolery, As You Like It was set to be remounted as part of the 2020 Free Shakespeare in the Park season, but those plans were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. click here

3:30 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Tiler Peck. click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

5:30 PM

Atlantic Acting School- #TechniqueTuesdays - Live from Clarksdale, MS, the childhood hometown of Tennessee Williams, one of the most produced playwrights of all time! With Atlantic Ensemble member, senior Faculty, and Williams documentarian Karen Kohlhaas as your guide, you'll dive into Williams' Delta roots and watch actors interpret the poetic language and vivid depth of his characters. click here

6:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Guests: é boylan (Soft Butter, Femmebodys), Nia Witherspoon (Dark Girl Chronicles, The Messiah Complex) click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE - Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, announces that it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in a free livestream theatrical event, an adaptation of Sinclair Lewis' novel It Can't Happen Here. The radio play is produced by Berkeley Rep and featuring David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck). click here

#LAOAtHome - Opera Happy Hour-Jeremy Frank explores different family reunion sin opera. click here

Civic Salon: CITY OF CHANGE - Rumor has it New York City is dead. But for those communities who have lived through struggle and sacrifice, the reality is more nuanced and complex. In a moment where systems and structures are being challenged at every level, how have COVID, the economic shutdown, and a summer of protest shaped the cities you know and love? Join Public Forum and Black Gotham Experience founder Kamau Ware as we reflect on what has changed, what remains, and how we can build a future that works for us all. click here

Give Me Your Hand - In this special engagement, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a virtual reimagining of this beloved production. Give Me Your Hand premiered in London in 2010 and received its American Premiere in 2012 in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. click here

Ain't Too Proud- A Special Livestream Event - The story of the legendary Temptations, AIN'T TOO PROUD is uniquely positioned at the intersection of the way things were - and the way things can be - for Black artists in America. Join us for a special livestream event featuring musical performances and a deeply personal conversation moderated by Whoopi Goldberg, and featuring The Temptations founder Otis Williams, Tony®-nominated book writer Dominique Morisseau and members of the Broadway cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD. click here

7:30 PM

LIFE ON THE STAGE: Frost/Nixon with Ron Howard - Join The Actors Fund and the Jacob Burns Film Center for an evening with filmmaker RON HOWARD in a live virtual conversation about his film Frost/Nixon (2008). Frost/Nixon is a cinematic adaptation of the play that premiered in London in August 2006 and opened on Broadway in April 2007, featuring subject matter that is just as timely now as when it first opened. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment Starring Natalie Dessay, Felicity Palmer, Juan Diego Flórez, and Alessandro Corbelli, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 26, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: L.A. THEATRE WORKS: Hosted by Susan Albert Loewenberg with guests Charlayne Woodard, Matthew Rhys, Sarah Drew and Seamus Dever. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Katori Hall. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

Lessons In Survival- "When You Say Revolution... What Do You Mean?" - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

9:00 PM

Terron Brooks - The Soul of Broadway for Rock the Vote - TV and Broaday star Terron Brooks will present "The Soul of Broadway" Music Video Special, benefiting RockTheVote.org. Streaming live on our Facebook pages and YouTube channel click here

