Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, March 9- with Anika Larsen, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 9, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality + themes by you. click here

5:30 PM

Atlantic Theater Technique Tuesdays- Intro to the Atlantic Technique, Practical Aesthetics - Atlantic Acting School Faculty member Chivonne Michelle will take you through the building blocks of Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique, as outlined in A Practical Handbook for The Actor. In this introductory workshop, you'll develop basic technique, learning to articulate your understanding of text through compelling, playable actions. click here

7:30 PM

O Blissful Loss of Self: Explorations of Ecstasy in Poetry by Women - Faculty Artist Series A program of all world premieres by female composers commissioned for this concert, featuring the flute and soprano duo Anima Vox, made up of faculty member Tadeu Coehlo and his wife, soprano Carole Ott Coehlo. Drawing inspiration from "ecstatic poetry" by women's voices who have been silenced, dismissed or forgotten, the concert will also incorporate dance as a visual exploration of these themes. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze; Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 25, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Inherit The Windbag Episode #2 by Alexandra Petri - Ayn Rand disparages Latin. Norman Mailer drops by; so does Gore's mom. It's one big happy reunion made in Hell. Join Mosaic for an 8-part web series of Alexandra Petri's Inherit the Windbag. A new episode of 10-20 minutes in length will be released every two weeks and available to watch at your convenience through June 30th. click here

Stars in the House - Women's History Month: What I Learned About Women's History Through The Roles I Played with guest co-hosts Anika Larsen and Nicole Lewis, joined by Ruthie Ann Miles, Andrea Varga, Hannah Elless, Annie Golden, Patricia Noonan and Saycon Sengbloh. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here