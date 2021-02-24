Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, February 23- with Blair Underwood, Darius de Haas and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 23, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

4:30 PM

Hitler's Tasters: Play Reading and Talkback with Playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks and Holocaust Historian Gavriel D. Rosenfeld - Join the cast, director, and playwright of Hitler's Tasters as they share excerpts from their award-winning play about a group of young women who have the opportunity to die for their country every day as Adolf Hitler's food tasters. Playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks will also be in conversation with Holocaust historian and author Gavriel D. Rosenfeld about the journey of Hitler's Tasters, which is inspired by true events, as well the broader resonance of the play in our current culture. click here

7:00 PM

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes's perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, "Children in the Crossfire," directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. click here

Café La MaMa Live: Resident Artists - La MaMa presents Café La MaMa Live, performances that experiment with form. Responding to calls for social isolation, Café La MaMa Live brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real-time across distance. Join La MaMa as they see what some of their 59th Season resident artists have been up to during their residencies here at La MaMa. This Café La MaMa Live will feature Timothy White Eagle, Justin Hicks, and Joshua William Gelb & Katie Rose McLaughlin / Theater in Quarantine. click here

7:30 PM

Bach Reflections: Organist, Michael Unger in Concert - Livestream - Prize-winning organist and harpsichordist Michael Unger performs a recital of repertoire by Johann Sebastian Bach in dialogue with music that inspired him and was inspired by him. The program will include works by Dieterich Buxtehude, Felix Mendelssohn, Nadia Boulanger as well as improvisation and more on the School of Music's C.B. Fisk, Op. 75 organ. Originally from Toronto, Michael Unger is a multiple award-winning performer who appears as a soloist and chamber musician in North America, Europe, Japan and South Korea. He is a first prize- and audience-prize winner of the National Young Artists' Competition of the American Guild of Organists, a first prize winner of the International Organ Competition Musashino-Tokyo, and a second prize- and audience-award winner of the International Schnitger Organ Competition on the historic organs of Alkmaar, the Netherlands. Recent solo recitals include performances for national conventions of the American Guild of Organists, Organ Historical Society and Historical Keyboard Society of North America, Five Continents - Five Organists Festival at Seoul's Sejong Center, Internationale Orgelwoche Nürnberg - Musica Sacra, and numerous international and regional recital series. He received favorable international reviews for his debut solo organ recordings under the Naxos and Pro Organo labels, and his performances have been broadcast on North American and European radio. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades Starring Galina Gorchakova, Elisabeth Söderström, Plácido Domingo, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Nikolai Putilin, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 15, 1999. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Stars in the House - Black Theatre United's Black Male Excellence in the Arts with host Darius de Haas joined by guests LeRoy McClain, Jared Grimes and Blair Underwood click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here