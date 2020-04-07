Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, April 7- with Marlee Matlin, Nick Kroll and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 7, 2020.
What can you watch today?
10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!
10:30am- Raquel Jones performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
11:00am- Abby Smith leads Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.
12:30pm- Sabrina Aloueche performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Jennifer Nettles!
1:00pm- Julianne Godfrey leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.
1:00pm- Spencer Glass gives us a history lesson on an obscure Broadway musical on a live episode of It's the Day of the Show Y'all. Watch here!
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with Marlee Matlin. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
2:30pm- Josh Piterman performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
3:00pm- Jed Resnick leads Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.
4:00pm- The Tank hosts CyberTank Variety Show with current and former Tank Intern Luminaries! These luminaries are the minds and imaginations behind our wacky social media content. Just imagine what they can do with an hour-long show. Watch here!
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Nick Kroll, Harrison Chad, and Charlotte Morris. Watch here!
7:00pm- The Show Must Go On... Show premieres with special guests James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew "Jelly Roll" Bancroft and Anthony Veneziale, Dr. Anthony Weiner MD and meditation expert Minita Gandhi. Watch here!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:00pm- Café La MaMa Live: Take 1- Curator Theo Cote creates an evening of music, dance, poetry and short stories! Artists include Amy Lawless, Rebecca Layton, Evan Gill Smith, Office Culture, Annie Rigney, Jeremy Wiles-Young and Ariel Yelen. Watch here!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Fanciulla del West (starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo, conducted by Nicola Luisotti). Watch here!
8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with a Barry reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
National Theatre at Home: One Man, Two Guvnors
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone
Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
Margherita sings from her living room!
Donnell, Levy & more visit Stars in the House!
BroadwayWorld rewinds with Finian's Rainbow!
Ashmanskas sings from the vault!
Get your workout on with Mark Fisher Fitness!
