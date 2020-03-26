Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, March 26- with Billy Porter, Stephanie J. Block and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 26, 2020.
What can you watch today?
10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!
10:30am- Caroline Kay performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
12:30pm- Vicki Manser performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
1:00pm- Lilli Cooper leads Broadway Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring Tony winner Billy Porter. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
2:00pm- Josefina Scaglione hosts masterclass in Spanish with Go Broadway. Watch here!
2:30pm- Louise Dearman performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
3:00pm- Richard Yoder leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.
3:00pm-The Show Must Go On continues Shakespeare's works in chronological order with The Taming of the Shrew. Watch here!
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
4:00pm- Curtain Up! kicks off with Be More Chill star Will Roland. Watch here!
6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues #54BelowatHome with archive performances from Julia Mattison as "Ruby Manger". Watch here!
7:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with Folksbiene Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert Encore: Special Requests & Yiddish Comedy Treasures. Watch on the company's Facebook here!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Siegfried
(starring Deborah Voigt, Jay Hunter Morris, Gerhard Siegel, Bryn Terfel, and Eric Owens, conducted by Fabio Luisi). Watch here!
8:00pm- Luis Salgada hosts a master class with Go Broadway. Watch here!
8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and Eric McCormack. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
Hampstead Theatre's I And You, starring Maisie Williams
New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone
Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
Fey, Richmond, Murin, Donnell and more visit Stars in the House!
BroadwayWorld rewinds with All Shook Up!
Broadway Break(down) visits Hadestown!
