Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, February 11- with Kyle Taylor Parker, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 11, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Kyle Taylor Parker! click here

Sin Eaters - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. click here

New York African Film Festival - Film at Lincoln Center- The 28th edition of the New York African Film Festival returns today through the 14th with a program celebrating the shared aspirations that drive humanity through time. click here

A Closer Listen with Seton Hawkins & Yunie Mojica - Jazz at Lincoln Center- Seton and Yunie take a deep dive into the music of the iconic jazz pianist and composer Thelonius Monk. click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: Animal Sounds From Central America - A demonstration and workshop lead by Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra a.k.a. Lady Xøk (Maya-Lenca tribal citizen) A soundscape stop-motion short about Central American animals. Look, listen, and learn about Indigenous instruments and other silly sounds. Can you identify the instrumental sounds each animal makes? A get experience for multilingual families and nonverbal children, who want to experience music and traditions from Latinx/Central America. click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts Premiere - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts which kicks off on February 11th at 5pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: The kickoff episode will feature all artists on the series, each performing a short work. Repertoire ranges from Beethoven, Ravel, and Kreisler to Jessie Montgomery, Joan Tower, and John Zorn, as well as original arrangements of standards by Harold Arlen and The Beatles. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - This conversation will feature: Emmy-winning Actor John Turturro (The Cherry Orchard at CSC, Do The Right Thing) click here

Joe's Pub Live- The DANCE NOW Story - Joe's Pub Live! - Welcome to the DANCE NOW Story: An alternative, virtual space celebrating our 25th Anniversary Season. Recreating the intimate, robust and energizing atmosphere of Joe's Pub at The Public, this online experience will unite artists and audiences through up close and personal performances & digital events. click here

6:30 PM

ON LOVE - MCC Theater's next LiveLab will be On Love by Mfoniso Udofia (Sojourners, runboyrun). Directed by Awoye Timpo (In Old Age, Good Grief), the reading will be followed by a 15-minute talkback. Fire. Butterfly. Rollercoaster. How do you meaningfully connect? In this series of 7 short vignettes, poems and songs, On Love showcases the eight different types of love and the depths in which the human emotion can feel. The cast of On Love will include Ta??mídaya?? Amay (Describe the Night, Coffeehouse Chronicles #124), Keith David (Jelly's Last Jam, 21 Bridges), Antwayn Hopper (Hair, A Strange Loop), Chiké Johnson (runboyrun, Amen Corner), Patrice Johnson (runboyrun, In Old Age), Zonya Love (The Color Purple, Avenue Q Nat'l Tour), and Anastacia McCleskey (Caroline, or Change, Waitress). click here

7:00 PM

Sin Eaters (Preview) - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

Lileana Blain-Cruz In Conversation: On Directing - Lincoln Center Theater's LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a free program of digital events, featuring LCT artists in performance, conversation and more, will continue with the second episode of "Lileana Blain-Cruz In Conversation: On Directing." For this event in the series, Ms. Blain-Cruz, a Resident Director at Lincoln Center Theater, will be joined by fellow directors: Garrett Allen, Sarah Benson and Lila Neugebauer, who will discuss their work and their hopes for the future of the theater in a post-pandemic world. click here

Meet Me in St. Louis - In this heartwarming musical, based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaptation from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) includes favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a treat for families of all ages. This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. The cast of Meet Me in St. Louis includes Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Esther Smith, William Bellamy (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904) as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins National Tour) as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Katie, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman) as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka (The King and I National Tour) as Tootie, Ashley Robinson (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as John Truitt. click here

Delejos (from afar) - "Delejos" is a Zoom-native performance. A story that weaves together standup comedy, live music and a virtual reality experience. "Delejos" is a pre-pandemic pursuit of a question that, along the way, became central to today's COVID world: do we lose something simply because we're far from it? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera Starring Aprile Millo, Harolyn Blackwell, Florence Quivar, Luciano Pavarotti, and Leo Nucci, conducted by James Levine. Production by Piero Faggioni. From January 26, 1991. click here

Live from Dizzy's Club: The Brianna Thomas Band - Jazz at Lincoln Center- Vocalist Brianna Thomas returns to Dizzy's Club to showcase music from her upcoming album "Everybody Knows" as well as her favorite love in celebration of Valentine's Day. click here

Front Row Mainstage: Roaring Twenties Masterworks - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Experience the peerless artistry of CMS with newly curated full-length HD concerts featuring archival video recordings woven together into never-before-heard concert pairings. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

SWAP (Songs With Another Perspective) - Dolly Parton Songbook - SWAP (Songs With Another Perspective) is a performance series that exists in live and digital formats with a purpose to present pods of popular music in order to highlight strengths, shortcomings, and all those delicious, twisted up intersections of multicultural truths within our musical zeitgeist. SWAP does this by birthing beloved melodies anew through a diverse group of musicians. Interpretations are intentionally different than their original versions so that you the viewer may consider points of view you hadn't before and embrace a "yes also" view of the music and, also the world. We're kicking off our digital SWAP series with the Dolly Parton Songbook! I We have 17 excellent numbers for you. Some hits, some B-sides, some bizarro, forgotten gems. All performed with exciting personalized specificity by artists of various identities and expressions! click here

ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway - Your favorite stars from the celebrated ABC Daytime dramas "All My Children," "One Life to Live" and "General Hospital" will reunite Thursday, February 11, 2021, for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, a one-night-only streaming concert, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. From 2005-2011, the stars of ABC Daytime took the stage at New York City's Town Hall one night each year for ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares. The evening featured dynamic production numbers, heartfelt ballads and hilarious skits. Now, 10 years after that final performance, the iconic ABC Daytime actors revisit the singing and dancing performances as they help raise money for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The star-studded lineup is set to include performances by Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause and Walt Willey from "All My Children;" Kristen Alderson, BethAnn Fuenmayor, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam and Brittany Underwood from "One Life To Live;" and Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash and Anthony Geary from "General Hospital." click here

Stars in the House - The Love Boat TV Cast Reunion with cast members Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Lauren Tewes (Julie) and Jill Whelan (Vicki) joined by frequent guest star Charo (April Lopez) and Jack Jones, who will perform the series' theme song. click here

8:30 PM

Community Voices: Comedy Edition - Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

9:00 PM

Borders - "Looking for now?" What divides or connect two people who meet online? The virtual fantasy, the distance, the foreignness, the border? Boaz and George meet on Grindr. They are attracted to one another instantly and want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon. Is it just the physical border that keeps them apart? Would their virtual relationship survive in the real world? An unprecedented production of BORDERS as one of its kind Digital Theatre performed live by the actors in their homes. Premiered on NYC stage in 2019, the play unfolds the story of two guys who meet on Grindr. Throughout their conversation they realize that one lives in Israel, and the other- in Lebanon. During the course of their virtual relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern time. click here