Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, October 12- with Beth Leavel, Andrew Barth Feldman, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 12, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Herb Alpert Is... - Herb Alpert, legendary musician, artist and philanthropist has sold more than 72 million albums - 29 of them gold or platinum - outsold The Beatles in 1966 and co-founded A&M Records, the most successful independent record company in history. Herb Alpert Is..., directed by John Scheinfeld, looks at Herb's extraordinary life with rare footage and interviews with colleagues like Sting and Questlove. Watch the new documentary HERB ALPERT IS... today in a nationwide Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release and support your local independent theater or stream from your favorite video-on-demand platforms, including iTunes (Apple TV) and Amazon. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Beth Leavel - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

4:00 PM

Meet the Winners of Next on Stage: Dance Edition! - You've watched them dance, now meet the winners of BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Becca Perron and Macy McKown! click here

7:00 PM

Broadway for Biden Phone Bank - Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues! The evening's guests are Jimmy Award Winner Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lucille Lortel Award Winner Steven Boyer (Hand to God), Colby Minifie (Six Degrees of Separation), Alexandra Villaseñor (Climate Activist), Kait Kerrigan (Playwright & Lyricist), Amanda Quaid (Equus), and Arielle Swernoff (Climate Activist). click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From February 7, 2009. click here

Red Bull Theater- AMERICAN MOOR - Keith Hamilton Cobb's AMERICAN MOOR is the award-winning, tour-de-force new play that takes audiences behind-the-scenes and into the audition room as an African-American actor responds to the demands of a white director presuming to better understand Shakespeare's iconic black character, Othello. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Love & Southern D!scomfort! Guest host Brenda Braxton welcomes Bobby Daye, Tamara Tunie, Monica L Patton and Ramona Keller. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

