Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, April 6- Cassie Levy, Celia Keenan-Bolger and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 6, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Lara Denning performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

12:00pm- Jennifer Ashley Tepper takes your questions about The Untold Stories of Broadway with BroadwayWorld Book Club!

12:30pm- Lauren Drew performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with Colin Donnell and Caissie Levy. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Watch Hamlet, with Michelle Terry in the title role, filmed from Shakespeare's most famous stage, the Globe Theatre. Watch here!

2:30pm- Alice Fearn performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Melissa Manchester, Rob Rokicki, Lynn Portas & Lily Bowen. Watch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with a concert from Kyle Dean Massey. Watch it live on YouTube here!

7:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with Kvarentin Shmarentin or, Humor on Kovid. Featuring the comedy of the legendary Dzigan and Schumacher. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Aida. Watch here!

8:00pm- Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto, and Ari Graynor take part in reading of Terrence McNally's Lips Together Teeth Apart to benefit the Actors Fund. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: One Man, Two Guvnors

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Creel, Chenoweth & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with The Little Mermaid!

Rapp sings from the vault!





