Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, April 27- with Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 27, 2020.
What can you watch today?
11:00am- Join a virtual celebration for August Wilson to mark what would have been the groundbreaking playwright's 75th birthday. The August Wilson African American Cultural Center will host performances and conversations that honor August Wilson's life, work, and legacy. Watch here!
12:00pm- Jennifer Ashley Tepper takes your questions about The Untold Stories of Broadway with BroadwayWorld Book Club!
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Lil Buck!
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with the stars of SpongeBob Squarepants. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
4:00pm- Join a Broadway Themed Sleek Ninja class with special guests James Barbour, Preston Mui, Kevin Reyes, and Vincent Rodriguez III. Register here!
4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Grace McLean, Lynn Portas, Kelly Krauter, Katrina Tutschek. Watch here!
7:00pm- Raehann Bryce-Davis will perform a very special recital full of songs by underrepresented composers LIVE with LA Opera. Watch here!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Anna Bolena
(starring Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stephen Costello, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato). Watch here!
8:00pm- Jason Robert Brown welcomes Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean for Subculture virtual residency concert. Watch here!
8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Zalmen Mlotek. Watch here!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
National Theatre at Home: Twelfth Night
Deaf Broadway presents Into the Woods
Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
Henningsen and Selig sing from their living room!
Tomei & more visit Stars in the House!
De Shields sings from the vault!
BroadwayWorld Rewinds to Les Miz!
GLAAD stand Together in Pride!
