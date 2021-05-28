Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 28- Broadway's Next On Stage Top 5 and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 27) in live streaming: meet the Top 5 High Schoolers of Next On Stage, it's Game Night on Stars in the House, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

PARK-E LALEH - By Shayan Lotfi, directed by Mike Donahue, dramaturg: Andy Knight. Amir seeks asylum in the UK after fleeing persecution in his native Iran, but he's haunted by what he's left behind. Now he's attempting to settle in a city full of strangers-looking for anything or anyone that might allow him to finally feel at home. click here

2:00 PM

Digital Short: Gallup (Na'nízhoozhí) - The scene is set: a beautiful New Mexico landscape in the city of Gallup. Two mystical beings emerge from the scenery, embarking on a journey through Gallup- Na'nízhoozhí in the Navajo language- before melting back into the desert at nightfall. Filmmaker Blackhorse Lowe's new Digital Short features a new musical score by Matthew Aucoin and poetry by Jake Skeets, a Navajo artist-like Lowe-who grew up in Gallup, a city known as the ceremonial capital of Native America. click here

6:00 PM

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: Midori, violin & Ieva Jokubaviciute, piano - A visionary artist, activist, and educator whose unique career has transcended traditional boundaries, Midori has transfixed audiences around the world for over 35 years. Her first PCMS recital in a decade also features Lithuanian pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute in an intimate program of works by Dvořák, Mozart, and Brahms. click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

SESSION 3 | FUTURE: WHERE DO WE GO NOW? - Town & Country magazine and 92Y are proud to present THE WAY FORWARD - THEATER'S EVOLUTION IN MOMENTS OF CHANGE. Curated by The Public Theater, THE WAY FORWARD is a FREE three-part digital series exploring the Past, Present, and Future of theater during moments of social inflection. The series is moderated by Stellene Volandes, Editor in Chief of Town & Country and Editorial Director of Elle Decor. As we return to gathering and enjoying the magic of live performance, THE WAY FORWARD looks to our history to learn about our future. click here

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition (The Groundlings - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Giordano's Fedora Starring Mirella Freni, Ainhoa Arteta, Plácido Domingo, Dwayne Croft, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, conducted by Roberto Abbado. Production by Beppe De Tomasi. From April 26, 1997. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 5! click here

This American Wife - Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But "fan," derived from "fanaticus" meaning "insanely but divinely inspired," does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here

Stars in the House - THE JOY LUCK CLUB Cast will reunite in honor of AAPI Month! Kieu Chinh, France Nuyen, Ming-Na Wen, Lauren Tom, Rosalind Chao and writer/author Amy Tan will come together to reminisce about their time working on this groundbreaking project. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Virtual Rule of 7x7: May Edition - It's... VIRTUAL RULE OF 7x7: May Edition! 7 writers. 7 rules. 7 new virtual plays. 2 nights only. Performed on Zoom | Streamed on YouTube. Hosted & Produced by Brett Epstein. click here

Cabaret on the Couch - Cabaret on the Couch returns Friday, May 28th with an all-star lineup of performers. Featuring show tunes, pop standards, and three dazzling duets, the evening will benefit Arts for Immigrants: a professional artists-based community that creates new opportunities specifically designed for the unique environment in which immigrant artists are living. Learn more about their mission here (artsforimmigrants.com) Performers include Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress Nat'l Tour), Donna Vivino (Wicked), Kathryn D Allison (Company), Joomin Hwang (The Prom), Jana Jackson, Max Avramis, Emma Federer, Katryna Marttala, and Logan Marttala, alongside host Samella Carryl. Additional contributions from Arts for Immigrants organization members. click here

10:00 PM

Antigone - A play by Sophocles Presented by El Camino College, Center for the Arts - Antigone, a play by Sophocles, is a political thriller that remains relevant in our modern times as it challenges us to think of answers to questions about the position of the individual within society, the empowerment of women, loyalty, faith and love. click here