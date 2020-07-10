Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, July 10- with Kate Shindle, Bernadette Peters & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 10, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lauren Molina and Noodle click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Josh Lamon - osh has been one of New York City's top audition coaches and is thrilled to taking this adventure with you. Josh approaches his coaching as a mentor would. Not just caring about the material and the specific audition but also the performer and their future goals helping assist them make a war plan for how to conquer this city one step at a time. His clients have booked principal roles in: West Side Story (Film and 2019 Revival), Rise (NBC), Inside Amy Schumer, Frozen (Broadway and Tour), Mean Girls (Broadway And Tour), Wicked (Broadway and Tour) and countless others. www.JoshLamon.com click here

1:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

StillHERE: A Series of Landscapes - A Series of Landscapes is a new online work of opera-theatre by thingNY set in the world of our dreams. Audiences are invited into a Zoom call where seven performers dive into the anxiety and serenity of this paradoxical moment, where yesterday's action in the street, today's paralyzing personal stasis, and tomorrow's online wedding are all refracted through the bizarre filter of social and emotional distance. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Juilliard K-12 Dance Workshop with Laura Careless (Episode 62). Learn how to create your own solo passion project, guest hosted by Juilliard alumna Laura Careless! click here

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - An adaptation of the hit Lloyd-Webber stage musical based on the Old Testament story of Joseph (Donny Osmond) the youngest son of Jacob (Richard Attenborough) tells of his betrayal by his jealous brothers and of his being sold into slavery. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Vasthy Mompoint click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Special guest TBA! click here

6:00 PM

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Academy Award-winning composer Rachel Portman and librettist Nicholas Wright took Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved story, The Little Prince, and turned it into a magical opera. The Little Prince follows a story narrated by a stranded pilot, performed by baritone Jared Bybee, who meets a young prince that has fallen to Earth from a tiny asteroid. As the Little Prince explores the Earth, he meets a number of colorful, and often puzzling, characters. Experience a night of magic and wonder the entire family will enjoy with imaginative designer Jacob A. Climer's new production of The Little Prince. click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

The Emeryville Horror: A Tale of Environmental Vengeance - Same Boat Theater Collective, a diverse team of Bay Area playwrights and actors, will present the world premiere of "The Emeryville Horror: A Tale of Environmental Vengeance" in a full livestream immersive production featuring a global cast from San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, London and New Delhi for two performances, July 10 (7 PM) and July 12 (9 AM). This new play is a horror story that couldn't be more frighteningly timely. As the world deals with climate change, the play brings us to a world where large chunks of land, once sacred indigenous burial grounds, as well as people from vulnerable populations are vanishing in Emeryville. Citizens take matters into their own hands to figure out why, as elected officials pursue their relationships with chemical companies. The cast comes together from three continents and five time zones, and performances will be simultaneously streaming around the globe click here

7:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - Snowflake (feature film). Drama. After a shocking presidential victory flings an anti-gay Christian warrior into the Vice Presidency, Ethan must grapple with his fear of the future and decide how many bridges he's willing to burn, and how far he's willing to go, to do something about it. click here

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - Tin Pan Alley 2 is a live mini-concert showcasing new original musical theatre works. Collaborating writers: Brandy Hoang Collier, Deniz Demirkurt, Jill Lawler, Ryan Dikdan, Dan Gibson, Enzo Veiga Guest performers: Gwen Wilkie, Josie Long, Zander Weiss, Morgan Smart, Enzo Veiga, Jazmin Palmer, Lola Song Please make reservations using the ticket link on the right side of this page. The artists receive half of your donations and we appreciate your generosity! click here

EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM at the WTFringe2020 - EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM tells the story of a Teaneck-born Asian American actress who poses as an exotic Hong Kong movie star in order to get her shot on Broadway. The play takes place in a Zoom meeting between the actress, a Broadway producer, and the playwright's assistant. Featuring Rin Allen, Rebecca Hirota and Deborah Lew. Running time: 20 minutes. Talkback ("Not a Lotus Blossom: Busting Asian American stereotypes on Stage" with Christine Toy Johnson, Cindy Cheung and Nandita Shenoy) to follow performance. This event is part of the WTFringe 2020 and 2020 Women's Theatre Festival. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Alexei Tanovitski, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From October 5, 2013. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

8:00 PM

Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert - Peters, a three-time Tony Award recipient and star of TV and film, will be joined by actor and friend Michael Urie to talk about the concert, share Inside Broadway stories and celebrate Peters' illustrious career. click here

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel - Carousel was hailed by Time Magazine as "the best musical of the 20th Century." The New York Philharmonic presents a stunning staged production of this iconic American work, featuring a star-studded cast including Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, John Cullum and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck. click here

Reset Theatre Coalition presents RESET SERIES - Queens, New York Honolulu, HI -- Conch Shell Productions, Braata Productions and Kumu Kahua Theatre have formed an alliance designed to spotlight playwrights of Color in America, responding to current events. This alliance will produce five unique performances online, presenting short plays and monologues written and performed by each theatres' artists. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Natalie Weiss brings her unique brand of pop and musical theatre classics for her Joe's Pub solo debut! Best-known for her hit YouTube series, "Breaking Down the Riffs," the international performer and vocal coach gets frank about her inner fangirl, search for love in a ghosting world, and bends the pitch like a Beckham! click here

9:00 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - Michael is a "Julia" named Dylan, at least according to his roommate Stephanie, who also happens to moonlight as the alliterative-loving, Mistress Valentine. Taking him under her latex wings, Stephanie introduces Michael to the world of sex work, including her personal vendetta against Pretty Woman. However, Michael soon finds his dreams of a dance career suddenly at odds with his attraction to a new "Richie," the much older Stanley. Can Michael make both his boyfriend fantasy and his dancing dreams a reality? Will Stephanie ever be able to avenge the unsung Laura San Giacomo? And why does everyone keep mistaking the International Hall of Sex Workers for a soup kitchen? These questions and more beg to be answered, but first... it's time to pay the hourly. click here

