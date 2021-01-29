Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, January 29- with Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 29, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer! click here

1:00 PM

Movement Medicina: Contra Tiempo - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts: Drawing from salsa, Afro-Cuban dance, hip-hop, and contemporary dance-theater, Los Angeles dance troupe Contra-Tiempo creates a uniquely thrilling experience for all audiences. click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

Anna Thorvaldsdottir's CATAMORPHOSIS - The Berlin Philharmonic will perform the world premiere of Anna Thorvaldsdottir's highly anticipated new orchestral work, CATAMORPHOSIS, conducted by Kirill Petrenko. A further testament to Thorvaldsdottir's "confident and distinctive handling of the orchestra" (Gramophone) and the often "cosmic scale" (The New York Times) of her music, CATAMORPHOSIS is an imposing meditation on the fragile relationship we have to our planet. The title, in the composer's own words, "refers both to the fact that if things do not change it is going to be too late, risking utter destruction - catastrophe - and to the way the core of the work is driven by the shift and pull between various polar forces - power and fragility, hope and despair, preservation and destruction." click here

2:30 PM

IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK - LUNGS - Lungs was performed and streamed live from The Old Vic stage to 69 countries across the globe in summer 2020. 'I could fly to New York and back every day for seven years and still not leave a carbon footprint as big as if I have a child. Ten thousand tonnes of CO2. That's the weight of the Eiffel Tower. I'd be giving birth to the Eiffel Tower' The ice caps are melting, there's overpopulation, political unrest; everything's going to hell in a handcart - why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world? Directed by Matthew Warchus, Claire Foy and Matt Smith performed a socially distanced version of Duncan MacMillan's hilarious emotional rollercoaster of a play about a couple wrestling with life's biggest dilemmas live from The Old Vic. click here

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: The Gifts You Gave to the Dark - "Death by a thousand cuts" - that's how Michelle Dooley Mahon describes Alzheimer's disease after witnessing it strike down her mother Siobhan. As Mahon relives that time, her humorous and moving memories and rapier-like observations introduce personalities, history, and a nostalgic archive of an ordinary Irish small-town family forced to become extraordinary in their attempt to cope. Adapted from Mahon's critically-acclaimed autobiographical novel "Scourged" and directed by Ben Barnes, former Artistic Director of The Abbey Theatre. The Scourge was last seen in Origin's 1st Irish Festival was nominated for the 1st Irish Award for Best Actor/ Writer/ Set Design and Michelle Dooley Mahon won the festival jury's special prize for her work as a writer, bringing underexposed issues vital to women in contemporary Ireland to an international audience. click here

6:00 PM

MixFest 2021: A SHERO'S JOURNEY OR WHAT ANACAONA AND YEMAYÁ TAUGHT ME - by Guadalís Del Carmen, directed by Awoye Timpo featuring David Anzuelo, Christopher Cassarino, Ricardo Chavira, Patrice, Johnson Chevannes, Cindy De La Cruz, Jesus E. Martinez, Adesola Osakalumi & Judy Reyes. Zoila has had her entire life planned and laid out for her by her family and society. She finds herself at a crossroads when she falls in love with a friend from the past. When tragedy hits, she decides to risk it all. Leaving everything behind, she meets two ancestral sheroes and together they embark on a journey that makes Zoila question everything she was taught. click here

7:00 PM

Blood, Water, Earth - An embodied incantation, Blood, Water, Earth traverses sacred alignment from cosmos to womb to earth, it's symbolic ritual renewal, and a symbolic stripping away of colonial impacts on Indigenous womxn. Channels the ancestral and elemental, the performance acknowledges inter connectedness and shared experiences of Konkwehon:we (Indigenous womxn), holding a Konkwehon:we/Mana Wahine worldview in the vanguard. Available through Feb 7. click here

Rubix Control (Escape Room presented by Seize the Show) - What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The Rubix has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain and a team of five "space settlers," this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you! This is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The Rubix is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer Starring Anja Kampe, Mihoko Fujimura, Sergey Skorokhodov, David Portillo, Evgeny Nikitin, and Franz-Josef Selig, conducted by Valery Gergiev. From March 10, 2020. click here

THE NOURISH PROJECT - The Nourish Project is created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary cast of musicians, dancers, storytellers, writers, and cultural organizers from around the country, including: playwright Jaisey Bates (the day we were born); international touring artist Edna Vazquez; Bessie Award-winning choreographer Joya Powell with performers from her dance company Movement of the People; organic farmer and artist Nikiko Masumoto; theatermakers Latrelle Bright (The Water Project) and Madeline Sayet (The Magic Flute at The Glimmerglass Festival); award-winning performing artist Joaquin Lopez; performers Jono Eiland (Miss You Like Hell), Natalie Benally, Siobhan Juanita Brown (The America Play), Sage Chanell, and Dr. Michelle Tom; and NYC Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Bruno. Using music, dance, and poetry curated through a framework of the five senses and four natural elements, The Nourish Project hosts a space for audiences to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience. click here

8:00 PM

Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale - The world premiere of the English-language performance of Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale, a haunting and modern Mexican opera, is set to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The cast features Eden Espinosa, Bianca Marroquín, Julia Murney and Kristie Dale Sanders as Catherine de' Medici; Caroline Bowman, Shereen Pimentel and Eva Tavares as Margot de Valois; Javier Muñoz as Charles IX; Austin Colby as Arthur; and Nathan Cockroft, Kevin Curtis, Gabriel Hyman and Michael Perrie Jr. as Spirit/Mignon. Marroquín will also serve as the narrator. Performed in the style of a Broadway concept album, the actors will split roles throughout the musical. The historically based show takes place as Charles IX is crowned as the new French monarch, the Catholic church puts pressure on Queen Catherine de' Medici to eradicate Protestantism in France. The treacherous queen has a plan of her own: to remain in power through her beloved and overly conceited son, Henry of Anjou, and to plan her daughter's wedding with a Protestant knight, while executing one of the bloodiest events in history. click here

Stars in the House - It's Guest Host Week! Join host Christine Pedi for a... "Pedi Party" with guests Bryan Batt, Brad Oscar, Jason Graae and Michael West click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Geraldine Hughes's perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, "Children in the Crossfire," directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. click here

9:00 PM

John Krause - A BIT OF YOUR TIME - Bit of Your Time" is a retrospective through the last 8 years of John's career. Come along for the ride where you'll hear songs from Green Day's American Idiot: The Musical, Rock of Ages, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, Fun Home, Wicked, Newsies, and Hadestown. John will work through these shows chronologically with stories from his time on the road with American Idiot and Wicked, cruise ship and Vegas life with Rock of Ages, and his journey to Broadway with Hadestown. John will also be debuting a few original songs throughout the evening. It is going to be a night full of exciting and diverse music. You don't want to miss it! click here