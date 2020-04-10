Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 10- with Alex Brightman, Sierra Boggess and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 10, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Tim Mahendran performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

11:00am- Sierra Boggess leads Broadway Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.

12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with Alex Brightman. Watch here!

12:30pm- Renée Lamb performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Jennifer Garner!

1:00pm- Vasthy Mompoint leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn with Mêlisa Annis. Watch here!

2:00pm- Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On continues with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles! It will be available for 48 hours here!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with a Jessie reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:30pm- Fra Fee performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

3:00pm- Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer lead Broadway Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Sosie Bacon, Jillian Sainz, Rasmiyyah Feliciano, Spring Groove, Stephen Cole. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Gounod's Roméo et Juliette (starring Diana Damrau, Vittorio Grigolo, Elliot Madore, and Mikhail Petrenko, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda). Watch here!

8:00pm- La MaMa hosts Downtown Variety: Take 4. Artists include: Adham Hafez, Kristin McWharter, Stacey Robinson, Matt Romein and Ali Santana. Videos by Bobbi Jene Smith. Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: Jane Eyre

ALIVE! The Zombie Musical in Concert

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Gold sings from her living room!

Original Spring Awakening cast & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with A Chorus Line!

Bean and Cusick sing from the vault!

Get your workout on with MFF!

Hall hosts a listening party!

Doubtfire cast chats live!

Ben counts down dance moments!





