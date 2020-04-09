Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall Host a Listening Party For Her New Album THE VILLA SATORI- Live at 7pm!
Lena Hall will host an exclusive listening party on BroadwayWorld's Facebook page Thursday, April 9th, at 7PM! Tune in as she hosts a debut listen to her new album, THE VILLA SATORI!
Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) is your guide through this musical memoir of her upbringing in the Villa Satori, her psychedelic family home in the heart of San Francisco's Haight Ashbury.
Lena Hall said "I am excited to bring this album to light. After years of holding onto it I thought now would be good time to try and connect with people the best way I know how. Through music and my love for it."
"Have you ever had an ex ruin a song or even an entire artist? Do you ever hear the intro to a song and are immediately transported to another time and place from your past? I have a fascination with the link between music and memory. How a song can trigger such strong emotions linked to a certain time in your life. This is a deeply personal album for me as every song in connected to intimate moments from my past. This album is from a cabaret show I did about my childhood growing up in The Villa Satori, my parents Hippie House, located in the heart of the Haight Ashbury."
The Song List Includes:
1. White Rabbit
2. Piece Of My Heart
3. She's Leaving Home
4. Somebody
5. Anarchy In The UK
6. Calling You
7. Nothing Else Matters
8. Violet
9. Release
10. Karma Police
11. You Learn
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)