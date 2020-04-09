VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese & Brad Oscar Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, April 9 (12pm), as he chats with stars of Mrs. Doubtfire- Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese and Brad Oscar!

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You