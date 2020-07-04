Virtual Theatre This Weekend: July 4-5- Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 4-5, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, July 4

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Music Workshop: Intervals & Sight-Reading | Haley Bennett - Whether you find yourself beginning to learn music for a show, you've taken Music Theory Parts I-III, or you haven't tried to read a piece of sheet music since high school chorus, Music Workshop will continue to build on the skills needed to accurately sight-read/sing a piece of music and gain a continued understanding of how music works! Through a combination of sight-reading and ear-training exercises, we'll explore key signatures, scale degrees, and other components that will boost your sight-reading confidence. We'll begin each session by working through provided examples all together, and will then open up to explore any pieces, questions, and examples that you would like to bring to the table! click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

Lincoln Center at Home - This July 4th video is part of a commissioned project and ongoing partnership that seeks to educate and inspire a new generation working for social justice. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Hamilton Cast Reunion - The original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, will feature the cast gathering via Zoom as they recall their favorite memories and mishaps of the show, the impact of the founding fathers and seeing the musical through the lens of current events, and the upcoming live-capture film "Hamilton" which premieres worldwide on Disney+ on July 3. Listeners can catch Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. click here

LUNGS: IN CAMERA - Old Vic: IN CAMERA will present a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS with Claire Foy and Matt Smith. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Don Pasquale Starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier, conducted by Nicola Rescigno. From January 11, 1979. click here

8:00 PM

LUNGS: IN CAMERA - Old Vic: IN CAMERA will present a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS with Claire Foy and Matt Smith. click here

A CAPITOL FOURTH - The 40th anniversary edition of A Capitol Fourth will feature performances by: Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. To mark the program's 40th anniversary, the broadcast will also feature highlights of iconic performances from previous concerts. click here

The Fourth in America - CNN's "The Fourth in America" will be hosted by CNN's Don Lemon in New York and CNN's Dana Bash in Washington, DC. The event will feature musical performances from Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, Cece Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, The O'Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music, Harlem Gospel Choir, the original Broadway cast of Girl From the North Country, inspired by the legendary songs of Bob Dylan and the cast of Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of the Temptations. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Are you worried about the impending demise of our democracy? Has the approach of a fascist dictatorship got you feeling a little blue? Are you seething with anger as you're being "gaslighted," out of a future? Well not to worry, (still worry), but join Justin Elizabeth Sayre for a live 'Love-in to Get You Through!" Justin invites you to 'their apartment' for one of his "philosophizing nights," a ritual where Justin asks the big questions. Why are we here? What are we doing? The night involves lots of stories and all the feelings and even a little fried chicken. The question for this show, what does it mean to be an American at this moment and how do we move forward? click here

11:00 PM

Hamilton Cast Reunion - The original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, will feature the cast gathering via Zoom as they recall their favorite memories and mishaps of the show, the impact of the founding fathers and seeing the musical through the lens of current events, and the upcoming live-capture film "Hamilton" which premieres worldwide on Disney+ on July 3. Listeners can catch Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. click here

Sunday, July 5

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

Short North Stage Presents John & Jen - Set against the background of a changing America between 1950 and 1990, John & Jen is an original musical that honors the bond of siblings, difficulties of parenthood and the joys of BASEBALL! Brimming with intelligence, wit and beautiful melodies, the captivating lyrics by Tom Greenwald and an unforgettable score by Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, Big Fish, The Addams Family) bring you a touching musical journey. click here

Hamilton Cast Reunion - The original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, will feature the cast gathering via Zoom as they recall their favorite memories and mishaps of the show, the impact of the founding fathers and seeing the musical through the lens of current events, and the upcoming live-capture film "Hamilton" which premieres worldwide on Disney+ on July 3. Listeners can catch Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Aladdin' Workshop | Donald Jones Jr - Each class will begin with a fun, efficient, and effective 10 min warm up that will be the same each class. Then we'll learn Choreography to Arabian Nights from Aladdin on Broadway! The focus on each class will be on dynamics, style and story telling. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

Stretch and Strengthening Tiler Peck - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Nathan Lucrezio - Singing technique will focus on versatility, preparedness, and understanding the individual's voice. Each class will begin with a vocal and physical warm up, comprised of your breath and body. Followed by working on specific vocal exercises, applying this knowledge to a song, and into performance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert each Sunday at 3 pm. click here

Sunday Tea with John McD - Every week, the Grammy & Emmy Award winner will sing songs and tell stories relating to his life, his shows on Broadway, his concert tours, and his days on Television as Rosie O'Donnell's sidekick band leader. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Hamilton Cast Reunion - The original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hamilton" will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, will feature the cast gathering via Zoom as they recall their favorite memories and mishaps of the show, the impact of the founding fathers and seeing the musical through the lens of current events, and the upcoming live-capture film "Hamilton" which premieres worldwide on Disney+ on July 3. Listeners can catch Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-'Hamilton' Inspired Workshop | Jake Halsey-Jones - Are you unbelievably excited about the release of Hamilton on Disney+?! Come and share that with Jake, who is currently Swing & cover John Laurens/Philip Hamilton AND Hamilton in the West End production! This is going to be a fun filled workshop learning a routine inspired by the show! click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Enjoy an HD concert experience featuring pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, plus see inside her life during the pandemic and attend a live Q&A session. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Singer and actress Vanessa Williams leads the tenth community remembrance. click here

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

UNLEASHED PRODUCTIONS presents CINDY'S SPIRIT - The ole classic Cinderella story is a perfect example of how God can turn your life around late in the midnight hour. Watch this phenomenal cast present CINDY'S SPIRIT a Nitty Gritty Cinderella with a Christian twist Includes a Special tribute celebrating the Life of George Floyd. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's La Donna del Lago Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From March 14, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Melissa Errico - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy - Studio Tenn presents a virtual talk show hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy featuring exclusive interviews with acclaimed performing artists from Broadway, film and music. This weeks guest is Ken Page! click here

9:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Hear from Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis on how to stay connected, optimistic, and creative during this unprecedented time. click here

