Virtual 'Spring Sunday' Series By Rockefeller Center Returns April 26

Parents and children of all ages are invited to tune in to "Spring Sunday" on Rockefeller Center's social media channels where they can enjoy free music, live performances, and entertaining activities including puppet shows, art workshops, and more on Sunday April 26th beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Rockefeller Center's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

"Spring Sunday" is part of Rockefeller Center's 2020 free family and kids programming series. While typically held at Rockefeller Plaza, the new virtual series takes place each Sunday from March 29th to April 26th on social media as New Yorkers stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. New videos from presenting partners sharing new music, art workshops, and other family-friendly activities are uploaded weekly to YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Among the day's activities will be art workshops led by artists LaKela Brown and Angelica Hicks as part of the yearlong Art in Focus program presented in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund. LaKela will inspire viewers to create their own homemade flour-based play dough to form fun, colorful creatures using food coloring and flatware, and Angelica will lead families in creating papier-mâché "helping hands" out of flour, water, and other household staples. Kids will enjoy live performances by Rock and Roll Playhouse and the premier of Puppetsburg's newest show, "Rockefeller Center, Heart of New York," featuring puppet appearances from John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and a masterclass on mythology taught by the Greek Goddess Athena. Young artists will also love creating prints with homemade cardboard stamps in this week's DIY crafting workshop led by Paper Source. Finally, in partnership with the Shop at NBC Studios, families can paint their own NBC Peacock using the colors of the rainbow.



For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.





