Virtual 'Spring Sunday' Series By Rockefeller Center Returns April 19

Parents and children of all ages are invited to tune in to "Spring Sunday" on Rockefeller Center's social media channels where they can enjoy free music, live performances, and entertaining activities including puppet shows, art workshops, recipe tutorials, and more on Sunday April 19th beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Rockefeller Center's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

"Spring Sunday" is part of Rockefeller Center's 2020 free family and kids programming series. While typically held at Rockefeller Plaza, the new virtual series takes place each Sunday from March 29th to April 26th on social media as New Yorkers stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. New videos are uploaded every week from presenting partners sharing new music, art workshops, and other family-friendly activities.

Among the day's activities will be an art workshop led by artist Vanessa German as part of the yearlong Art In Focus program presented in partnership with the nonprofit Art Production Fund. Viewers can create their own extraordinary "powerfigure," mixed-media sculptures using ordinary objects found around their homes. Crafty young artists will also love this week's DIY workshops led by Paper Source on how to create paper rosettes, memory books, and cards. Kids will enjoy live performances by Rock and Roll Playhouse and this week's Puppetsburg show, "Clem Goes Apartment Hunting!" Finally, in partnership with Never Stop Learning, Michelin-Star Chef Bill Telepan will show families how to make his bean pasta with broccoli and cauliflower dish, a recipe created for the nonprofit Wellness in the Schools.



For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You