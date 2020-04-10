Virtual Comedy Relief NYC With Mary Dimino Debuts Today
Virtual Comedy Relief NYC, featuring veteran comedian Mary Dimino, debuts Friday April 10th. The events include weekly live performances by a revolving guest cast of New York City based comedians seen on television. Responding to calls for social isolation, Comedy Relief NYC brings the stand-up comedy club aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Mary Dimino hosts each week giving guest comics a digital platform to share their unique comedic stylings with the online world.
Mary Dimino is a MAC Award Winner for Best Female Comedian and Gracie Allen Award winner for her work with PBS. Her one woman play SCARED SKINNY won Outstanding Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival. Her most recent one woman show BIG DUMMY, won the United Solo Award of Theatre Row.
Mary Dimino's television appearances include NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, PBS, HBO's Chris Rock Show, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central's Graham Norton Effect, NY-1, American Movie Classics Movie Moments, sketches on Late Shows with David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and SNL. On stage she has played the Maid of Honor in Tony & Tina's Wedding, Carmella in Surprise, and Vidalia in the off-Broadway hit My Big Gay Italian Funeral at St. Luke's Theater.
The debut event takes place Friday April 10th at 8pm. Tickets price is $17.50
To Reserve your space on the stream and purchase tickets for the show, please visit
Goldstar Events at https://www.goldstar.com/events/facebook-live-stream/comedy-relief-nyc-online-tickets
Photo Credit: Mark Lamhut
