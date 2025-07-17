Vinette Robinson and Luke Treadaway Join West End Production of OTHELLO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning star of the BBC’s Boiling Point Vinette Robinson and the Olivier Award-winning Luke Treadaway will play Emilia and Cassio in the new West End production of Shakespeare’s OTHELLO which begins performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 23 October 2025.

They join the previously announced David Harewood as Othello, Toby Jones as Iago and Caitlin Fitzgerald as Desdemona.

Vinette Robinson said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to be making my West End debut in this new production of Shakespeare’s Othello, and I am very much looking forward to exploring the play with this incredible cast and wonderful creative team.’

Luke Treadaway said: ‘I am beyond excited to be starting rehearsals for Othello – a play I’ve never seen before but one that is so ingrained in our theatrical culture. It will fascinating to be a part of it and I can’t wait to get started in September.’

The explosive new production is directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris (War Horse) with music by PJ Harvey. This epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.

Performances begin at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London’s West End venue that specialises in short-run, star-led high quality productions from 23 October 2025 until 17 January 2026, with a press night on Tuesday 4 November 2025.

This is the first of a series of contemporary Shakespeare productions created by Tom Morris for Chris Harper Productions to be staged in the West End over the next five years.

Joining Tom Morris and PJ Harvey on the creative team are Ti Green (Designer), Jon Nicholls (Sound Design and Additional Music), Richard Howell (Lighting Design), Anna Cooper CDG (Casting), Dominic Skinner (Make-up Design), Suzanne Scotcher (Hair & Wigs Design), Katie Henry (Associate Director), Bethan James (Assistant Director), Sabia Smith (Costume Supervisor), Mariama Bojang (Assistant Costume Designer), Sheena Linden (Company Manager), Damian Partington (Production Manager) and Samantha Adams (Dramatherapist).

Othello is produced by Chris Harper Productions with Len Blavatnik & Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment. Further casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett