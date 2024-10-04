Videos You Missed This Week: TEETH, SPELLING BEE, YELLOW FACE, and More

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Check out what Broadway videos you missed in the week ending October 4, 2024.

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall 2024 is here at last, which means that a whole new bunch of Broadway and off-Broadway shows are opening soon. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending October 4, 2024 with videos from Sunset Boulevard, Teeth, Yellow Face, and more!

The Broadway Cast: All About CHICAGO with Orfeh, Max Von Essen & Red Concepción

In this video, watch as Ben is joined by Max Von Essen, Orfeh and Red Concepción for a roundtable discussion about insights into their characters and the show's legacy, tales of backstage shenanigans, and more! (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA

The Hills of California are alive on Broadway! Jez Butterworth's new play celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Broadhurst Theatre. Watch as we take you inside the big opening night with the entire cast and cretive team in this video. (more...)

Video: Alyssa Milano Is the Merry Murderess of the Moment

In this video, We sat down with Alyssa Milano to hear all about it! What made her do this? How has it been? What is next? Find out on this week’s Roundtable! (more...)

Video: Sneak Peek of Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

It's a marvelous memory if you win the spelling bee. It's also a marvelous memory if you see the Spelling Bee! Up next at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Watch clips of three songs in rehearsals in this video! (more...)

Listen: Survival Jobs Takes on the Bridgeport Film Fest Red Carpet

Survival Jobs Co-Host Samantha Tuozzolo and The Art of Kindness Podcast Host Robert Peterpaul are live at the 2024 Bridgeport Film Fest Opening Night Red Carpet on Friday, September 13, 2024. Listen in this special bonus episode! (more...)

Video: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Cast Unpacks Their Roles

In this video, watch as the cast of Broadway's The Hills of California unpacks their roles ahead of opening night. (more...)

Video: Chita Rivera Remembers Iconic Disco in STUDIO ONE FOREVER Clip

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Studio One Forever, Marc Saltarelli’s award-winning documentary about the iconic gay disco in West Hollywood. Watch the clip now! (more...)

Exclusive: Backstage with the Company of FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG

In this exclusive video, watch as we check in with all four stars (Chris Collins-Pisano, Danny Hayward, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Jenny Lee Stern) along with Alessandrini and music director Fred Barton to find out more about the show's enduring legacy, which actors are the easiest and hardest to parody, and so much more! (more...)

Video: Getting Spooky with Laura Benanti

In this video, Laura Benanti stops by The Roundtable to talk about her new role as a mother in the creepy, spooky, thriller The Shade! The Shade, an award-winning independent horror film starring Chris Galust, will have an exclusive theatrical release on several hundred screens in the U.S. and Canada on September 20, ahead of its release across all digital platforms. (more...)

Video: The YELLOW FACE Cast Plays 'Fact or Fiction'

How well does the cast of Broadway's Yellow Face know each other? We're about to find out with a friendly game of Fact or Fiction! Watch in this video. (more...)

Video: TEETH Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of New World Stages

In this video, watch as the cast of Teeth gives a very special sneak peek before the start of previews! (more...)

Video: Norbert Leo Butz & Francesca Faridany Explain What VLADIMIR Is All About

Up next at Manhattan Theatre Club is the world premiere of Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. In this video, watch as the cast and creative team chat more about what the play is all about! (more...)

Exclusive: Highlights from SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED at BAM

The new musical Safety Not Guaranteed, inspired by Derek Connolly’s acclaimed indie film of the same name, opens tonight at the BAM Harvey Theater. Check out a first look at the cast in action in this video! (more...)

Video: Robert Downey Jr. & More in MCNEAL on Broadway

Get a first look at footage of Robert Downey Jr. and more in the play McNeal at Lincoln Center Theater. The cast features Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. (more...)

Video: LEFT ON TENTH Is a True Story About Second Chances

In this video, Watch as Susan Stroman, Peter Francis James, and Kate MacCluggage chat more about what Left on Tenth is all about and why audiences will be delighted by the world that Delia Ephron has created for the theatre with the new romantic comedy starring Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies. (more...)

Video: Robert Downey Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of MCNEAL

In this video, watch as the whole cast checks in with BroadwayWorld after the curtain came down on opening night! (more...)

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Death Becomes Her is getting ready to start previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, 2024. Watch in this video as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to meet the press. (more...)

Photos/Video: Nicole Scherzinger Makes Her Broadway Debut as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Watch as Olivier Award winner and Grammy nominee Nicole Scherzinger made her Broadway debut in the Olivier Award-winning production of Sunset Blvd. Following the performance, Scherzinger made quite an entrance at the stage door when she appeared in her final bloody look. (more...)




