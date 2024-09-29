Video: Norbert Leo Butz & Francesca Faridany Explain What VLADIMIR Is All About

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Up next at Manhattan Theatre Club is the world premiere of Vladimir, written by Erika Sheffer and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. The cast of Vladimir features two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz, Erin Darke, Francesca Faridany, Erik Jensen, Olivia Deren Nikkanen, David Rosenberg and Jonathan Walker.

What's it all about? "I think the play is about how the political is always personal," explained Butz. "Authoritarian governments present real challenges for families, friends, intimate relationships, especially when you fall on different sides of these binary political arguments. This is a really fantastic part- a guy who goes through a real disillusionment and has to wrestle with his life's work."

This haunting world premiere unfolds in Moscow, where an independent journalist covering Putin’s first term struggles to maintain sanity and hope in increasingly hostile circumstances. She finds herself on the brink of an explosive story – but as danger mounts for her and her sources, she questions whether her bravery will make any difference at all. Vladimir is about standing up to immorality no matter the cost, when you know your nation is headed for disaster.

"I'm so inspired by the work. Erika Sheffer has written a really good play. It's a really timely play," added Faridany. "It's so exciting and I love it."

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team chat more about what the play is all about!