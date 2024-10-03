Listen: Survival Jobs Takes on the Bridgeport Film Fest Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Survival Jobs Co-Host Samantha Tuozzolo and The Art of Kindness Podcast Host Robert Peterpaul are live at the 2024 Bridgeport Film Fest Opening Night Red Carpet on Friday, September 13, 2024!

Step into the glitz and glamour of the red carpet as they chat with a stellar lineup of filmmakers, actors, and producing teams from this year’s official selections, including talents like Bob Celli, Edwin Escobar, Katrina Guzman, Kerey Viswanathan, Lorna James-Rodriguez, Brian Russell, Kyle Kostenko, TJ Sullivan, Chris Richards, Christopher F. Costa, Brendon Lemon, and so many more!

This episode is not just about films; it’s a celebration of the incredible independent creatives who share the stories behind their work. Discover what sparks their inspiration, how they navigate the uncertainties of the industry, and the survival jobs that fuel their artistic passions.

For the first time ever, the Bridgeport Film Fest teamed up with the Broadway Podcast Network to elevate the storytelling experience within the festival space. Enjoy a blend of original podcasts and exciting live coverage on the red carpet!

Lastly, Survival Jobs: A Podcast the exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!