Video: The YELLOW FACE Cast Plays 'Fact or Fiction'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How well does the cast of Broadway's Yellow Face know each other? We're about to find out with a friendly game of Fact or Fiction! Watch as the cast (Daniel Dae Kim, Kevin Del Aguila, Ryan Eggold, Francis Jue, Marinda Anderson, Greg Keller and Shannon Tyo) sit down to discover surprising tidbits about eachother.

Did Francis inspire a Sondheim song? Was Ryan the original Mr. Mistoffelees? Which castmember will dominate? Watch to find out!

Yellow Face is now running on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.