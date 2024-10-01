Video: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hills of California is officially open on Broadway! The New York premiere of Jez Butterworth's newest play, directed by Sam Mendes, is now running at the Broadhurst Theatre. What's it all about?

In the sweltering heat of a 1970s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan? No one’s heard from her in twenty years… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time.

The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the four young sisters rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom. But when a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.

Laura Donnelly plays women in both time periods- Veronica and Joan.

"What I really love about playing those two is simply the extremes- how different they are. Veronica is very in control of everything around her. She is doing everything from a very loving desire to keep her children safe," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And then getting to play the repercussions of that! It's amazing. It think there is something very true to family relationships- the idea that what your parents do and how they raise you, for good or for ill, that you become a product of that and there's no escaping that."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here!