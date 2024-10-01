Video: Chita Rivera Remembers Iconic Disco in STUDIO ONE FOREVER Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from Studio One Forever, Marc Saltarelli’s award-winning documentary about the iconic gay disco in West Hollywood. In the clip, the late Broadway legend Chita Rivera, in her final on-screen appearance, recalls her experiences visiting the club and the many stars she saw during that time.

In the film, director Marc Saltarelli and narrators Bruce Vilanch and David Del Valle dive into the history of the historic venue, offering a testament to an era and immortalizing the club's legacy for future generations. The documentary features candid, modern-day interviews with Chita Rivera, Sam Harris, Felipe Rose, Charlo Crossley, Melissa Rivers, Roslyn Kind, Lance Bass, and Thelma Houston along with former bartenders and patrons who recount their experiences at Studio One, and what the iconic club stood for.

A beacon of dancing and freedom for gay men looking for identity in a world that saw them as outcasts, Studio One was a haven and the blossoming center of nightlife in West Hollywood. From merging the gay community and Hollywood elites like Bette Davis and Jimmy Stewart to being at the forefront of the LBGTQ+ rights movement and the fight against the AIDS crisis, the venue was more than just a disco, it was a movement.

It’s adjoining cabaret room, The Backlot, presented such stars as Chita Rivera, Eartha Kitt, Bernadette Peters, Carmen McRae, Lainie Kazan, Phyllis Diller, Wayland Flowers and Madam, Charles Pierce, Anita O’Day, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Mamie Van Doren, Helen Forrest, and many others.

The club became the center of nightlife in West Hollywood and attracted numerous celebrities, including Cary Grant, Rock Hudson, Lucille Ball, James Stewart, Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland, Elton John, Ann-Margret, Diana Ross, John Houseman, Shelley Winters, Lucie Arnaz, Gregory Peck, Kirk Douglas, and Roger Moore.

It is an excursion into LGBTQ+ history from the WILD halcyon days of the 70’s, through the Gay Rights movement and the devasting AIDS epidemic of the 80’s and 90’s, and has played numerous festivals through the U.S. and London, winning several awards and garnering rave reviews.

The film is distributed by Gravitas Ventures and had a theatrical run at the Landmark Sunset in West Hollywood. It will also play the Laemmle Noho on Thursday, Oct. 3.

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera was one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations. She won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita’s first appearance (age 17) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes.

Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London’s Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, GREAT PERFORMANCES aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing.