Videos: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Perform New WICKED: FOR GOOD Songs in BTS Videos

Ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good this Friday, two videos have dropped, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the two new songs in the film: “No Place Like Home” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Stephen Schwartz wrote both songs for the film, along with other new musical material such as an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Viewers got their first listen to the songs during NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special, now streaming on Peacock. These new videos see Erivo and Grande performing the songs live on set. Watch them below!

"No Place Like Home"- Cynthia Erivo

"The Girl in the Bubble"- Ariana Grande

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.