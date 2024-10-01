Video: West End Theatre Lights Dim for Maggie Smith

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayaWorld reported last week, following the sad news of the passing of legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith, West End theatres dimmed their lights for 2 minutes today in her memory. Smith was a six-time Olivier Award nominee and was the recipient of the 2010 Special Award.

Best known for her screen roles in the Harry Potter film series and Downton Abbey, Smith had several stage credits to her name, and won a Tony Award in 1990.

Watch the lights of the West End go out in this video.