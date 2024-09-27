West End Theatres to Dim Their Lights in Memory of Dame Maggie Smith

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the sad news of the passing of legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith, West End theatres will dim their lights for 2 minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 1 October, in her memory. Smith was a six-time Olivier Award nominee and was the recipient of the 2010 Special Award.

Hannah Essex, Co-CEO of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said:

“Today the theatre world, and the nation, have lost an icon. Throughout her seventy-one years on stage and screen, Dame Maggie Smith was a magnificent talent and will

be remembered as one of the most significant performers British theatre has ever seen. Our deepest condolences are with her family and loved ones, and we are proud to be able to honour her remarkable career in some small way.”

Best known for her screen roles in the Harry Potter film series and Downton Abbey, Smith had several stage credits to her name, and won a Tony Award in 1990.

Comments