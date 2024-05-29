Video: Watch the WICKED Trailer Made Entirely Out of LEGOs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







An all new version of the trailer for the forthcoming Wicked movie has been released - and this time it has been made entirely out of LEGOs!

It was announced last week that the LEGO Group and Universal Products & Experiences are bringing to life 4 new LEGO Wicked sets featuring mini-dolls, launching on October 1.

LEGO Group will introduce four sets inspired by the first film that will allow fans to delve deeper into some of the most iconic scenes straight out of Oz and explore core themes, characters, and songs from the upcoming film. Stay tuned for the full reveal of the LEGO Wicked sets later this year on www.LEGO.com/Wicked.

It seems that this new 'Brickified' trailer accompanies this announcement. Check out the video here!

About the Wicked Film

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Last month, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One premieres on November 27, 2024, the same day as Disney's Moana 2. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.