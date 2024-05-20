Video: LEGO Teases New Sets Inspired by the WICKED Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LEGO Group and Universal Products & Experiences are bringing to life 4 new LEGO® Wicked sets featuring mini-dolls, launching 1st October 2024.

LEGO Group will introduce four sets inspired by the first film that will allow fans to delve deeper into some of the most iconic scenes straight out of Oz and explore core themes, characters, and songs from the upcoming film.

“The story of Wicked creates such an incredible experience for families, so being part of the team creating LEGO sets inspired by the upcoming movie and bringing that universe to life is hugely exciting.” says Raquel Ojeda Gregorio, LEGO Wicked Design Lead at the LEGO Group. “Wicked has some of the most magical locations and characters and recreating that with LEGO bricks is a match made in Oz. I can’t wait for fans to see these colorful sets and hope they will enjoy unlocking their imagination, creating, and telling their own Wicked-inspired stories.”

On the official LEGO X/Twitter page, the fan-favorite building block toy company teased the new line of products. In the 15-second video, pink, white, and green LEGO pieces spill out the words "Pink clicks good with green," with background music playing the song Popular, sung by Glinda in the musical.

Stay tuned for the full reveal of the LEGO Wicked sets later this year and coming to fans from 1st October 2024 on www.LEGO.com/Wicked.

Though this may be one of the first times LEGO has released official sets based on Broadway musicals and their adaptations, in 2021 the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts showcased several recreations of musical sets built with LEGO from multii-hypenate Henry Lee of Lego Broadway sets. Check out photos of those here.

Take a look at the LEGO teaser below!

Can you put the pieces together? ? pic.twitter.com/7NACcqqqzl — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2024

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Last month, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Also last month, the cast of the film attended CinemaCon, premiering new footage for audience members. Emphasizing the unique and magical aspects of this musical project, Goldblum said "This whole experience has been, to me, in a word dreamy.”

Grande echoed his remarks and recalled that the first time she saw the Broadway show at 10 years old, she knew she wanted to play the part. “This whole experience is absolutely impossible to put into words"

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One premieres on November 27, 2024, the same day as Disney's Moana 2. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.