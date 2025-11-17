Video: Watch the WICKED: FOR GOOD New York Premiere Live with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Tune into the swankified Wicked: For Good New York City premiere event live today at 3:15 PM PT/6:15 PM ET. The event marks the final stop of the press tour for the film and will feature Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, and more in attendance.

The Wicked cast and crew previously visited Sāo Paulo (Nov. 4), Paris (Nov. 7), London (Nov. 10), and Singapore (Nov. 13). The new movie arrives in theaters this Friday, November 21.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.