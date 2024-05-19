Video: Watch the Pre-Show Red Carpet for the 2024 Roger Rees Awards- Live at 3pm!

Click Here for More on The Roger Rees Awards

Today's the day! Students from across New York City gather for the 2023-24 Roger Rees Awards, which will be hosted by Bonnie Milligan at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College. This year’s nominees represent 74 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

Two students selected by this panel of Broadway experts will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) on June 24th at the Minskoff Theatre.

Tune in today, May 19, at 3pm ET to watch the live pre-show featuring BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge and Student Reporter winner Gianna Longo!