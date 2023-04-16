Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on Broadway

In addition to the cast, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cameron Mackintosh, and Sarah Brightman took the stage after the final performance.

Apr. 16, 2023  

Watch the complete curtain call from today's final curtain call of The Phantom of the Opera. Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow today, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances.

The production was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but was extened due to incredible demand for tickets in the show's final months.

For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.






