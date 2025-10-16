Video: Watch the Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enjoy the "Music of the Night" with a look inside rehearsals for the upcoming tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera! As they prepare to hit the road, the company gave a first look at the show's iconic musical numbers, including "Masquerade," "All I Ask of You," and "Music of the Night."

Watch the new videos below, which feature Isaiah Bailey as The Phantom, alongside Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daaé and Daniel Lopez as Raoul. Also in the cast are Midori Marsh (Carlotta Giudicelli), William Thomas Evans (Monsieur Firmin), Carrington Vilmont (Monsieur André), Lisa Vroman (Madame Giry), Christopher Bozeka (Ubaldo Piangi), Melo Ludwig (Meg Giry), and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Christine Daaé at select performances.

"Music of the Night"

"All I Ask of You"

"Masquerade"

The tour will premiere at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD before traveling to major markets including Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more.

The ensemble includes James Channing, Carlyn Connolly, Keenan English, David Young Fernandez, Alyssa Giannetti, Stanley Glover, Matthew Griffin, Jeremy Harr, Olivia McMillan, Evelyn Mê-Linh, Ben Roseberry, Alexandria Shiner, Dennis Shuman, Donovan E. Smith, Stephen Tewksbury, and Krista Wigle. Ballet Chorus members are Aloria Adams, Kayla Goldsberry, Eureka Nakano, Jennifer Gruener, Liv Mitchell, and Charlotte Oceana. Swings include Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Bronson Norris Murphy, Camila Rodrigues, Lacy Sauter, and Andy Tighe.

Featuring Maria Björnson’s original design, the tour is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on Harold Prince’s celebrated original direction, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Since its premiere in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to more than 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories, and 21 languages, becoming one of the most successful musicals in history. Its score includes beloved classics such as “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” and the iconic title song.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski