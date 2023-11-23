Video: Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Taping of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch a behind the scenes video of A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical at the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Check it out below!

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring a score of his most beloved songs. With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.