Video: Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Taping of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring a score of his most beloved songs.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

A Beautiful Noise

Watch a behind the scenes video of A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical at the Thanksgiving Day Parade! 

Check it out below!

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring a score of his most beloved songs. With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Beautiful Noise Musical (@abeautifulnoisemusical)




