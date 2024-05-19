Video: Watch the ALADDIN on Broadway Anniversary Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch the Aladdin on Broadway 10th Anniversary Celebration concert in the video here!

In celebration of 10 years on Broadway, the concert stars current Genie Michael James Scott, Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, Hercules), Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Shoba Narayan (Aladdin). The cast will perform select songs from the production, including ”Proud of Your Boy,” “A Whole New World,” “Friend Like Me,” and more.

Go behind the scenes with the cast in the videos here.

This concert was taped during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which occurs annually at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.