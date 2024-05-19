Video: Go Behind the Scenes with the Cast of the ALADDIN 10th Anniversary Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of the Aladdin 10th Anniversary Disney on Broadway Concert enjoys some games behind the scenes. The concert is now available to view here!

For more behind-the-scenes fun, Aladdin's current Genie Michael James Scott was on stage for Mandy Gonzalez's performance of Prince Ali. Watch his reaction here:

Watch Mandy Gonzalez perform 'Prince Ali' here!

In celebration of 10 years on Broadway, the concert stars current Genie Michael James Scott, Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, Hercules), Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Shoba Narayan (Aladdin). The cast will perform select songs from the production, including ”Proud of Your Boy,” “A Whole New World,” “Friend Like Me,” and more.

This concert was taped during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which occurs annually at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Tune in on May 19 here.