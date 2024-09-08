'Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?' Wins Emmy; Pasek & Paul Become EGOT Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Along with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for their work in Only Murders in the Building. They won for the viral patter song "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" sung by Steve Martin in season three of the acclaimed series.

With the award, Pasek and Paul have become EGOT winners, the quadruple threat consisting of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. The duo have previously won two Tony Awards- for Dear Evan Hanson and A Strange Loop. Their Grammy Award was also for Dear Evan Hanson, with their Oscar for the song "City of Stars" from La La Land. Other EGOT winners include Richard Rodgers, Rita Moreno, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Elton John.

Pasek and Paul are the Tony Award-winning songwriters behind such shows as Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight, and A Christmas Story. For the screen, they wrote songs for La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Spirited. They have also written new songs for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler.

This is the second Emmy win and 14th nomination for Marc Shaiman, who previously won for his musical work at The 64th Academy Awards ceremony. This is Wittman's first win and fourth nomination.

Shaiman and Wittman are the composer and lyricist team behind several award-winning musicals including Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Some Like It Hot. They also wrote songs for the musical television series Smash, which will hit Broadway in the Spring of 2025. Ahead of the Emmys, BroadwayWorld sat down with the writers to discuss the development of the song, which can be read HERE. Watch Steve Martin perform the song below:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos