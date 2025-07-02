Video: Watch 'Toto's Pup Pound' from Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Just last week, more than 200 of New York City’s fiercest dancers created a larger-than-life, over-the-rainbow romp down the yellow brick road in the sexy, Oz-inspired Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

The audience followed fresh-from-Kansas Dante - played by Bradley Gibson - down the yellow brick road after a tantalizing tornado swept him into Oz. Along his journey, Dante encountered a star-studded cast of outrageous characters, including Toto - played by Tony d’Alelio (Gypsy) - was a very bad dog. Luckily, alluring animal control officer Michael Pugliese (Dirty Dancing national tour) was on hand to keep him in check in “Toto’s Pup Pound.” A pack of delectable doggies, bones between their teeth, wagged, wiggled and writhed through riotously ruff choreography by Billy Griffin.

Watch the number in ths video!