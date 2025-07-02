 tracking pixel
Video: Watch 'Toto's Pup Pound' from Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out

Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out raised $2,447,967 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

By: Jul. 02, 2025
Just last week, more than 200 of New York City’s fiercest dancers created a larger-than-life, over-the-rainbow romp down the yellow brick road in the sexy, Oz-inspired Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom. 

The audience followed fresh-from-Kansas Dante - played by Bradley Gibson - down the yellow brick road after a tantalizing tornado swept him into Oz. Along his journey, Dante encountered a star-studded cast of outrageous characters, including Toto - played by Tony d’Alelio (Gypsy) - was a very bad dog. Luckily, alluring animal control officer Michael Pugliese (Dirty Dancing national tour) was on hand to keep him in check in “Toto’s Pup Pound.” A pack of delectable doggies, bones between their teeth, wagged, wiggled and writhed through riotously ruff choreography by Billy Griffin.

Watch the number in ths video!


