Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer Featuring Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs & More

Disney has debuted the official trailer for Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of "The Little Mermaid." The film is slated to swim into cinemas nationwide on May 26, 2023.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the new trailer features a first full look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch, plus Tony winner Daveed Diggs voicing the role of Sebastian.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

Joining Bailey, McCarthy, and Diggs is Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton.

