Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer Featuring Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs & More

The film is slated to swim into cinemas nationwide on May 26, 2023.

Mar. 12, 2023  

Disney has debuted the official trailer for Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of "The Little Mermaid." The film is slated to swim into cinemas nationwide on May 26, 2023.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the new trailer features a first full look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch, plus Tony winner Daveed Diggs voicing the role of Sebastian.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

Joining Bailey, McCarthy, and Diggs is Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton.

Check out the film's official poster here:

Watch the new trailer here:






Related Stories
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars
Halle Bailey has shared a new poster for the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, revealing that a new official trailer for the film will debut during The Oscars. Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, are also scheduled to present during the awards ceremony.
VIDEO: Halle Bailey Shares First Look at New LITTLE MERMAID Ariel Doll Photo
VIDEO: Halle Bailey Shares First Look at New LITTLE MERMAID Ariel Doll
Halle Bailey took to Instagram to share a first look at the new Little Mermaid Ariel doll, styled after her in the upcoming live action film. Bailey, who is also set to star in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple, shared how much it means to her to have a doll that looked like her. Watch the video of the reveal now!
VIDEO: Disney Drops New LITTLE MERMAID Teaser Photo
VIDEO: Disney Drops New LITTLE MERMAID Teaser
Counting down 100 days until the film's release, Disney has dropped a new teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid live action remake. The new video teases a first look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, plus new footage of Ariel's Mersisters and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Watch the new video preview now!
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Books Give New Look at Upcoming Film Photo
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Books Give New Look at Upcoming Film
Take a new look at Disney's upcoming live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid through books The Little Mermaid: Make a Splash, The Little Mermaid Live Action Novelization, The Little Mermaid: Guide to Merfolk, The Little Mermaid: Against the Tide, and The Little Mermaid: Adventures on Land. Check out new photos of the book covers now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Meryl Streep in the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three TeaserVideo: Watch Meryl Streep in the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three Teaser
March 12, 2023

Check out the first look at season three of Hulu's acclaimed original comedy series, 'Only Murders in the Building.' The teaser shows a sneak peek at guest star and Oscar-winner Meryl Streep in the new season. The new season will also feature Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and more. Watch the new teaser below!
Find Out Who Won at the 2023 Oscars - Updating Live!Find Out Who Won at the 2023 Oscars - Updating Live!
March 12, 2023

Find out who won at the 95th Oscars with LIVE updates. Notable nominees include Stephanie Hsu, Brian Tyree Henry, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Stephen Spielberg, Diane Warren, and Lady Gaga.
Video: Watch 10 of Our Favorite Musical Moments at the OscarsVideo: Watch 10 of Our Favorite Musical Moments at the Oscars
March 12, 2023

With Broadway favorites like Stephanie Hsu and Brian Tyree Henry nominated for Oscars this year, check out videos of 10 times Broadway took the Oscars with glitzy performances from stars like Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Lea Salonga, Beyoncé, Catherina Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, and more
A Look Back at Stephanie Hsu on BroadwayA Look Back at Stephanie Hsu on Broadway
March 11, 2023

Before she was an Oscar nominee for her breakout performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu starred in Broadway musicals like SpongeBob Squarepants and Be More Chill. Ahead of the Oscars, take a look back on Hsu's Broadway career through photos and videos now!
Son Rompe Pera Releases Second Album 'Chimborazo'Son Rompe Pera Releases Second Album 'Chimborazo'
March 10, 2023

Chimborazo was recorded at Mambo Negro studio over 7 days in 2022, and produced by Colombian Producer Mario Galeano (Frente Cumbiero, Ondatrópica, Los Pirañas). Mambo Negro is as much of a home as it is a studio, fostering a community of musicians that wander freely through the space- many of whom ended up contributing to the record.
share