Video: Watch Studio Footage of Jessica Vosk and Alex Brightman Singing in HAZBIN HOTEL Season 2

Prime Video has shared a "behind the music" video from Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel, featuring Broadway stars Jessica Vosk and Alex Brightman. Watch the video, which sees the two powerhouses perform the song "Gravity," from the ongoing second season of the musical show. New episodes are released on Prime Video every Wednesday.

Season Two of Hazbin Hotel features all new original songs written and produced by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, and performed by numerous Broadway and stage alums including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Shoba Narayan, Patina Miller, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Kevin Del Aguila, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Alex Newell.

In connection with Season Two, the Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway event recently took place at the Majestic Theater, featuring performances from the cast of the show’s hit songs from Seasons One and Two. Check out photos from the evening here and take a look at BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano here.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees’. Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.