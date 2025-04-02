Video: Watch Rachel Zegler Perform 'Whistle While You Work' in SNOW WHITE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Disney has released an official clip of Rachel Zegler performing the classic song "Whistle While You Work," as seen in the new live-action reimagining of Snow White. Watch the full sequence now, featuring choreography by Mandy Moore.

Disney's Snow White stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The live-action musical adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Read reviews for the movie here.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page and features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie is in theaters now.